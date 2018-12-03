Police have now nabbed a total of 17 scalpers selling UAAP Finals tickets at 5 to 10 times their original prices

Published 1:50 PM, December 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As the battle for the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball championship heats up, so does the crackdown on scalpers selling tickets at ridiculously high prices.

A total of 17 ticket scalpers have been arrested by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) as its Regional Special Operations Unit (RSOU) nabbed 8 more during Game 1 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, December 1.

The Pasay City Police arrested 9 scalpers earlier in the day before the RSOU arrested 8 more at around 3 pm.

Police arrested Barangay Kagawad Alvin Castro, Carlos Reyes, Romeo Panopio, Maria Helen Beatriz Ilagan, and Rodel Checa of Manila; Aristotle Elizondo of Pasay City; Manrique Guelas of Imus, Cavite; and Victor Arenas of Bacoor, Cavite.

The scalpers were caught in the act selling VIP tickets priced at P450 for P3,000, lower box SRO tickets priced at P350 for P1,500, and upper box tickets priced at P200 for P1,000.

General admission tickets priced at P75 and P50 were sold for P750 and P500, respectively, while upper box 417 Coral tickets, meant to be complimentary passes, were sold for P700.

NCRPO Director Guillermo Eleazar vowed to continue the fight against scalpers as the best-of-three championship series goes to the Araneta Coliseum for Game 2 on Wednesday, December 5.

"I have advised the QCPD (Quezon City Police Department) on this matter and the QCPD will strictly enforce the anti-scalping ordinance during Wednesday's game at the Araneta Coliseum," Eleazar said in a statement.

He also told scalpers and syndicates behind them to stop their "rotten agenda."

"Let the tickets flow freely and regularly in the market. If you insist on continuing this abuse, we wil trace you, arrest you, and put a blemish on your record," Eleazar said.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles, who pulled off a nine-point win in Game 1, seek to finish off the UP Fighting Maroons in Game 2.