Do you agree with the comparison between the UP men's basketball team and Slam Dunk's Shohoku?

Published 2:42 PM, December 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The rise of University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons in the 81st season of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men's basketball tournament filled millennials with nostalgia as they compared the UAAP underdogs to Shohoku, the protagonist in Japanese manga Slam Dunk.

All over the world, Filipinos have been expressing their support for UP men's basketball team (MBT) after they made history for reaching the UAAP finals after 32 years.

Aside from organizing viewing parties and engaging in meme wars, netizens also began sharing fan arts for the basketball team. One of them is Philip Lorenzana Reytiran who illustrated a poster of the UP MBT that is eerily similar to Slam Dunk illustrations.

Entitled "Pride x Nostalgia", Reytiran said he could not help but reminisce his early years in the state university, "then going home early to catch each episode of Slam Dunk." The Filipino version of Slam Dunk premiered in the Philippines in early 2000s.

#WayBackWednesday: Remember the team Shohoku of Slam Dunk?



Mover Philip Philip Lorenzana Reytiran supports the UP Fighting Maroons for their #UAAPFinals basketball game 2 against the Blue Eagles by sharing this artwork. He compares the Fighting Maroons to Shohoku! pic.twitter.com/MCKKYYjSEB — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) December 5, 2018

"When UP MBT made it to the Final Four, that’s when I thought of doing the illustrations as a way of support, even though I am no longer based in the Philippines. That's all I can do for now," he added in mixed Filipino and English.

Reytiran is not the only person who compared the two basketball teams. Below are other related posts online:

PRINEDICT NG SLAMDUNK ANG S81



Ryonan (AdU) was a promising team the entire the year when they faced Shohoku (UP) for a finals slot. Shohoku ay underdogs the past years pero dahil matindi ang puso nila that game, na-upset nila ang ryonan by a small margin and went to the finals pic.twitter.com/ffyOg3sG6V — Tolits Catacutan (@tallhits) November 28, 2018

AT DAHIL HYPE NA HYPE AKO SA UP MBT... INISIP KO KUNG SINO SLAM DUNK COUNTERPARTS NILA HAHAHA



disclaimer: shet di ko na masyado matandaan slam dunk so baka di kayo agree haha basta mas sa itsura me nagcompare haha enjoy



GORI - BRIGHT

MITSUI - PAUL

RUKAWA - JAVI

MIYAGI - DIEGO pic.twitter.com/1anuaSboJX — denja (@denjamyr) December 4, 2018

Do you agree with the comparison? Do you have other fan arts to share?