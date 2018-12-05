IN PHOTOS: Akhuetie tops UAAP Season 81 individual awards
UP's Bright Akhuetie makes sure to celebrate this season's top individual award with the rest of the Fighting Maroons
Published 5:26 PM, December 05, 2018
Updated 5:27 PM, December 05, 2018
TEAM WORK. UP's Bright Akhuetie believes the entire team deserves to bask in the honor. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines' Bright Akhuetie may have won the UAAP Season 81 Most Valuable Player award, but the Nigerian center made sure to celebrate the top individual honor with the rest of the Fighting Maroons.
Akhuetie, the first MVP from UP since Eric Altamirano won in 1986, amassed a total of 82.5 statistical points (SPs).
Joining Akhuetie in the Mythical Five were University of the East's Alvin Pasaol (74.57), UP's Juan Gomez de Liaño (63.86), La Salle's Justine Baltazar (61.29), and Adamson's Jerrick Ahanmisi (58.38).
BEST FIVE. UP’s Bright Akhuetie (right) leads the Mythical Team composed of (from left) teammate Juan Gomez de Liaño, Adamson’s Jerrick Ahanmisi, UE’s Alvin Pasaol, and La Salle’s Justine Baltazar. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
Ateneo's Angelo Kouame bagged the Rookie of the Year award (76.2) while other winners of the special awards include:
Appeton Most Improved Player - Adamson's Sean Manganti
Manulife Playmaker of the Season - UP's Juan Gomez De Liaño
PsBankable Player of the Season - Adamson's Sean Manganti
Milo Nutri Up "Up Your Galing" award - UP's Juan Gomez De Liaño
ROOKIE SENSATION. Ateneo’s Angelo Kouame bags the Rookie of the Year plum in a season that saw several standout freshmen. Photo byMichael Gatpandan/Rappler
TOP FALCON. After a heartbreaking Final Four exit with the Adamson Falcons, Sean Manganti gets to smile again after winning two special awards.Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
BIG YEAR. UP's Juan Gomez De Liaño fittingly receives 3 individual awards after playing a key role in the Fighting Maroons’ magical run to the title round. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
