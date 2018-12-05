UP's Bright Akhuetie makes sure to celebrate this season's top individual award with the rest of the Fighting Maroons

Published 5:26 PM, December 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines' Bright Akhuetie may have won the UAAP Season 81 Most Valuable Player award, but the Nigerian center made sure to celebrate the top individual honor with the rest of the Fighting Maroons.

Akhuetie, the first MVP from UP since Eric Altamirano won in 1986, amassed a total of 82.5 statistical points (SPs).

Joining Akhuetie in the Mythical Five were University of the East's Alvin Pasaol (74.57), UP's Juan Gomez de Liaño (63.86), La Salle's Justine Baltazar (61.29), and Adamson's Jerrick Ahanmisi (58.38).

Ateneo's Angelo Kouame bagged the Rookie of the Year award (76.2) while other winners of the special awards include:

Appeton Most Improved Player - Adamson's Sean Manganti

Manulife Playmaker of the Season - UP's Juan Gomez De Liaño

PsBankable Player of the Season - Adamson's Sean Manganti

Milo Nutri Up "Up Your Galing" award - UP's Juan Gomez De Liaño

– Rappler.com