There's no lack of team spirit among fans, and some pets, during the UAAP Finals Game 2 clash between the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the UP Fighting Maroons

Published 9:50 PM, December 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines– Fans rooting for the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons and the Ateneo Blue Eagles took their show of support to a whole new level in Game 2 of the UAAP Finals.

As game tickets quickly sold out, a number of UP and Ateneo campuses organized viewing parties in their universities.

Despite a sudden brownout in the area, the community in UP Los Baños stayed all throughout the game as electricity generators were rushed to put the live game back up again.

LOOK: UPLB Community strived to support @upmbt till their last shot by immediately providing electricity generators after a brownout to continue its scheduled game watch. | via aProf. Olga Castriciones Lomboy pic.twitter.com/9t6PPOIjdD — MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018

The main lobby of UP Baguio is now packed with iskos and iskas for a viewing party of the UAAP Men's Basketball Finals Game 2. Arlene Valenzuela



How are you cheering on the Ateneo Blue Eagles or UP Fighting Maroons? #UAAP81Finals #OneBigFight #UPFight pic.twitter.com/GVg0DqlrFJ — MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018

Here's the viewing party at UP Visayas! | via @iiamerns



How are you cheering on the Ateneo Blue Eagles or UP Fighting Maroons? #UAAP81Finals #OneBigFight #UPFight pic.twitter.com/3PPjejXnd2 — MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018

There's a live viewing at the Oblation Square of UP Cebu now! | via @carylandreaaa



How are you cheering on the Ateneo Blue Eagles or UP Fighting Maroons? #UAAP81Finals #OneBigFight #UPFight pic.twitter.com/UyB6erL2sl — MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018

Here's what's going on at Gonzaga Cafeteria during halftime! | Photo by Joben Ilagan



How are you cheering on the Ateneo Blue Eagles or UP Fighting Maroons? #UAAP81Finals #OneBigFight #UPFight pic.twitter.com/1vNYi8WQsO — MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018

Love and support all the way from Ateneo de Davao! | via @rouxshel



How are you cheering on the Ateneo Blue Eagles or UP Fighting Maroons? #UAAP81Finals #OneBigFight #UPFight pic.twitter.com/TsqOzmNN95 — MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018

Aside from students, alumni also expressed their support through group videos and photos with their co-workers. One couple even upped their game by crafting an original song inspired from the results of Game 1 to boost their team.

It’s “wear your UP shirt to work” day! UP alumni of a Philippine airline show their support!



How are you cheering on the Ateneo Blue Eagles or UP Fighting Maroons today? #UAAP81Finals #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @diannesibayan pic.twitter.com/CCKZ3JzITG — MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018

Government workers from the GSIS show their support for their fellow Iskolars ng Bayan! | Photos by Percival Ocampo Flores



How are you cheering on the Ateneo Blue Eagles or UP Fighting Maroons? #UAAP81Finals #OneBigFight #UPFight pic.twitter.com/7u5nBoDMHy — MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018

Even overseas, people wrote taglines in the snow or brought banners in foreign countries as far as Melbourne and Tokyo to amplify their battle cries.

Support all the way from Vienna!



How are you cheering on the Ateneo Blue Eagles or UP Fighting Maroons today? #UAAP81Finals #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @boyetme pic.twitter.com/uIIT6ZIOQQ — MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018

Supporting Ateneo all the way from Melbourne! | via @iamdavidlozada



How are you cheering on the Ateneo Blue Eagles or UP Fighting Maroons? #UAAP81Finals #OneBigFight #UPFight pic.twitter.com/iFAIbNc4vN — MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018

The #UPFight cry can be heard as far as Shibuya in Tokyo! | via @yaddzie



How are you cheering on the Ateneo Blue Eagles or UP Fighting Maroons? pic.twitter.com/4GytRppvY4 #UAAP81Finals #OneBigFight — MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018

Even Hachiko joins in on the fun! This group comes bringing signs of support in Tokyo! | via @aryan8624



How are you cheering on the Ateneo Blue Eagles or UP Fighting Maroons? #UAAP81Finals #OneBigFight #UPFight pic.twitter.com/UDfbyhw7Lw — MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018

Kids of all ages also took part in upping the hype, with a parent persuading her aspiring Iskolar ng Bayan to stay tuned to the game, never mind if it means cutting some study time.

Even though they're away, these fans still want to show their support! | via @wynethkaye



How are you cheering on the Ateneo Blue Eagles or UP Fighting Maroons today? #UAAP81Finals #OneBigFight #UPFight pic.twitter.com/ofMlKYKc9o — MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018

"I’m trying to get this future Isko (and UP MBT PF claiming it) to watch the game but gusto lang nya mag-aral for his exams tomorrow." Priorities! | via @icegamboa



What did you do to support the teams? #UAAP81Finals pic.twitter.com/HWO6fXjfUO — MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018

These furry friends are no underdogs, though, as even dog and cat owners let their pets join in on the fun by dressing them up in school colors.

Who's the goodest boi?



How are you cheering on the Ateneo Blue Eagles or UP Fighting Maroons today? Send us photos or videos! #UAAP81Finals #OneBigFight #UPFight | Photos from Collar Doggo MNL pic.twitter.com/WQjplHUxQv — MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018

Even Bimbo the dog is ready for the #BattleOfKatipunan!



How are you cheering on the Ateneo Blue Eagles or UP Fighting Maroons today? #UAAP81Finals #OneBigFight #UPFight | via @toniatrigenio pic.twitter.com/F3b9fEQsZR — MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018

UPcat? | via @EaGesika



How are you cheering on the Ateneo Blue Eagles or UP Fighting Maroons? #UAAP81Finals #OneBigFight #UPFight pic.twitter.com/nHBTrdVs8t — MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018

In the end, the Ateneo Blue Eagles rolled past the UP Fighting Maroons, 99-81, to capture their second straight UAAP men’s basketball championship.

But the cheering didn't stop there as many fans also expressed pride in the Maroons amid an outpouring of congratulations for the Eagles on social media. – Rappler.com