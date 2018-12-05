From quirky cheers to diehard dogs, UAAP fans up their game
MANILA, Philippines– Fans rooting for the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons and the Ateneo Blue Eagles took their show of support to a whole new level in Game 2 of the UAAP Finals.
As game tickets quickly sold out, a number of UP and Ateneo campuses organized viewing parties in their universities.
Despite a sudden brownout in the area, the community in UP Los Baños stayed all throughout the game as electricity generators were rushed to put the live game back up again.
LOOK: UPLB Community strived to support @upmbt till their last shot by immediately providing electricity generators after a brownout to continue its scheduled game watch. | via aProf. Olga Castriciones Lomboy pic.twitter.com/9t6PPOIjdD— MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018
The main lobby of UP Baguio is now packed with iskos and iskas for a viewing party of the UAAP Men's Basketball Finals Game 2. Arlene Valenzuela— MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018
Here's the viewing party at UP Visayas! | via @iiamerns
Here's the viewing party at UP Visayas! | via @iiamerns
There's a live viewing at the Oblation Square of UP Cebu now! | via @carylandreaaa— MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018
Here's what's going on at Gonzaga Cafeteria during halftime! | Photo by Joben Ilagan— MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018
Love and support all the way from Ateneo de Davao! | via @rouxshel— MovePH (@MovePH) December 5, 2018
Aside from students, alumni also expressed their support through group videos and photos with their co-workers. One couple even upped their game by crafting an original song inspired from the results of Game 1 to boost their team.
It’s “wear your UP shirt to work” day! UP alumni of a Philippine airline show their support!
It’s “wear your UP shirt to work” day! UP alumni of a Philippine airline show their support!
Government workers from the GSIS show their support for their fellow Iskolars ng Bayan! | Photos by Percival Ocampo Flores
Government workers from the GSIS show their support for their fellow Iskolars ng Bayan! | Photos by Percival Ocampo Flores
Even overseas, people wrote taglines in the snow or brought banners in foreign countries as far as Melbourne and Tokyo to amplify their battle cries.
Support all the way from Vienna!
Support all the way from Vienna!
Supporting Ateneo all the way from Melbourne! | via @iamdavidlozada
Supporting Ateneo all the way from Melbourne! | via @iamdavidlozada
The #UPFight cry can be heard as far as Shibuya in Tokyo! | via @yaddzie
The #UPFight cry can be heard as far as Shibuya in Tokyo! | via @yaddzie
Even Hachiko joins in on the fun! This group comes bringing signs of support in Tokyo! | via @aryan8624
Even Hachiko joins in on the fun! This group comes bringing signs of support in Tokyo! | via @aryan8624
Kids of all ages also took part in upping the hype, with a parent persuading her aspiring Iskolar ng Bayan to stay tuned to the game, never mind if it means cutting some study time.
Even though they're away, these fans still want to show their support! | via @wynethkaye
Even though they're away, these fans still want to show their support! | via @wynethkaye
"I’m trying to get this future Isko (and UP MBT PF claiming it) to watch the game but gusto lang nya mag-aral for his exams tomorrow." Priorities! | via @icegamboa
"I’m trying to get this future Isko (and UP MBT PF claiming it) to watch the game but gusto lang nya mag-aral for his exams tomorrow." Priorities! | via @icegamboa
These furry friends are no underdogs, though, as even dog and cat owners let their pets join in on the fun by dressing them up in school colors.
Who's the goodest boi?
Who's the goodest boi?
Even Bimbo the dog is ready for the #BattleOfKatipunan!
Even Bimbo the dog is ready for the #BattleOfKatipunan!
UPcat? | via @EaGesika
UPcat? | via @EaGesika
In the end, the Ateneo Blue Eagles rolled past the UP Fighting Maroons, 99-81, to capture their second straight UAAP men’s basketball championship.
But the cheering didn't stop there as many fans also expressed pride in the Maroons amid an outpouring of congratulations for the Eagles on social media. – Rappler.com