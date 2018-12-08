The 7-foot-1 prodigy tallies a double-double in the wire-to-wire triumph

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eaglets drew strength from Kai Sotto to wreck the UPIS Junior Maroons, 77-60, in the UAAP Season 81 juniors' basketball tournament at the Blue Eagle Gym on Saturday, December 8.

Sotto delivered a monstrous double-double of 36 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists as the Eaglets notched their fourth win in 5 games in the wire-to-wire triumph.

The Eaglets unloaded a 13-0 run midway through the maiden period to head into the 2nd quarter sitting on a comfortable 22-9 lead and never looked back.

By halftime, the 7-foot-1 prodigy already had 19 points and 5 rebounds and Ateneo saw its lead swell to 16, 42-26.

The Junior Maroons outscored the Eaglets, 20-17 in the 3rd but they buried too deep a hole for themselves to mount a comeback.

Ralph Labao finished with 22 points for UPIS, which remained winless in 5 games.

The Scores

Ateneo 77 – Sotto 36, Espinosa 8, Jaymalin 6, Fetalvero 6, Coo 6, David 4, Diaz 4, Chiu 4, Corral 3, Salandanan 0, Lechoncito 0, Pangilinan 0, Ladimo 0, Narciso 0.

UPIS 60 – Labao 22, Torres 12, Tuazon 12, Estrera 8, Vergiere 6, Gomez de Liano 0, Cordero 0.

Quarters: 22-9, 42-26, 59-46, 77-60.

– Jason Santos/Rappler.com