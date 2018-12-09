The Junior Lady Spikers complete a title series sweep to end the NU Bullpups' four-year reign

Published 7:42 PM, December 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – De La Salle Zobel dethroned National University with a 25-21, 25-23, 15-25, 16-25, 15-8 victory in the UAAP Season 81 high school girls volleyball tournament Sunday, December 9, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Junior Lady Spikers, who ended NU's four-year reign, captured their 10th crown overall – the most in the league – and their first since 2013.

"Napakasaya ng feeling. Hindi ko ma-express. Buong La Salle Zobel community, sumusuporta sa programa," said coach Tina Salak, the former Far Eastern University ace setter who won two league crowns in the mid-90s.

"Nakaka-overwhelm. Sobrang saya. Lahat ng hirap ng mga bata, nagbunga. Yung tulong nila at sakripisyo nila."

(I feel very happy. I'm lost for words. The whole La Salle Zobel community supported the program. It's overwhelming. All the girls' hard work paid off. They really sacrificed and helped each other.)

The Junior Lady Spikers raced to an 8-0 lead in the decider and withstood a stirring Bullpups uprising to sweep the best-of-three title series, 2-0.

Season MVP Angel Canino led La Salle Zobel with 21 points, including 2 blocks, while Alleiah Malaluan chipped in 15 hits, including 4 service aces, on top of 15 excellent receptions.

Justine Jazareno, the graduating La Salle skipper named Finals MVP, had 9 points and 12 digs.

NU star Faith Nisperos wrapped up her high school run with 21 points, while Jimy Jean Jamili chipped in 16 hits, 13 digs and 8 excellent receptions for the Bullpups.

Earlier, Canino also received the Best 1st Outside Spiker plum while Malaluan won Best 2nd Outside Spiker and Best Server. Other awardees were Adamson's May Ann Nique (Best 1st Middle Blocker) and Ayesha Juegos (Best Opposite Spiker), FEU-Diliman's Alexis Miner (Best 2nd Middle Blocker), NU's Camille Lamina (Best Setter) and University of Santo Tomas' Det Pepito (Best Libero).

In boys' action, Jomar Ocampo had 4 blocks in a 16-point outing as NU moved within a win of reclaiming the boys' throne following a 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-13 romp of Far Eastern University-Diliman.

The Bullpups go for the crown in Game 2 on Wednesday at the San Juan arena.

NU displayed a balanced attack courtesy of Diogenes Poquita's 34 excellent sets, as Michael John Fortuna, Mac Bandola and Lorence Cruz each scored 11 points.

Jose Magdalino Javelona paced the Baby Tamaraws with 17 hits, 21 receptions and 8 digs while Ranz Cajolo chipped in 11 points. – Rappler.com