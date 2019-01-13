The NU Bullpups remain on top of UAAP juniors basketball after another big win over Ateneo

Published 7:55 PM, January 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — The National University (NU) Bullpups completed an elimination-round sweep of defending champion Ateneo Blue Eaglets, 78-71, in the UAAP Season 81 juniors basketball tournament on Sunday, January 13, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea scored 16 points apiece to lead the Bullpups while Ernest Felicida and Kevin Quiambao chipped in double digits as well.

"It’s just the first game [of the second round]," said NU head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

"It’s just part of the war because we have 6 more games to go in the second round. What's important right now is our next game against UST on Wednesday."

NU took the lead in the 3rd quarter when Reyland Torres buried a triple to cap off the Bullpups' 11-0 run.

The Blue Eaglets rallied back in the 4th quarter to cut their double-digit deficit, as Kai Sotto drained a three to bring it to a one-possession game, 67-70, with 1:32 to go.

But the defending champions committed 3 straight fouls that saw the Bullpups close out the game by scoring from the free throw line.

Sotto led Blue Eaglets with 24 points off a perfect 3-of-3 clip from beyond the arc to go with 18 rebounds.

Earlier, University of Santo Tomas' Mark Nonoy starred in the Tiger Cubs' 85-63 win against the University of the East (UE) Junior Warriors as he put up a triple-double of 27 points 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in 31 minutes of action on the court.

The Tiger Cubs wasted no time dominating the Baby Warriors, who are now at 1-7 despite Shane Dichoso leading with 21 points.

The Far Eastern University (FEU)- Diliman Baby Tamaraws bested the Adamson Baby Falcons, 80-72, in a thriller thanks to Bryan Sajonia, who had a breakout game of 21 points to go with 6 boards and 2 assists.

Despite having 4 players put up double digits – led by Jm Sabandal and Ap Manlapaz with 17 points apiece – the Baby Falcons fell short in the payoff period and settled for a solo 4th place in the standings.

University of the Philippines Integrated School (UPIS) Junior Maroons scored their first win of the season over the De La Salle Zobel Junior Archers, 64-56, to end an 11-game skid.

Rookie Allen Torres led the team with 22 points and 4 rebounds, followed by senior Ralph Labao with 18 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals.

Zobel, on the other hand, relied on Jac Macasaet and Lance Jomalesa, who both put up double-double outputs.

The Scores

First game

UST 85- Nonoy 27, Lina 15, Casingcasing 9, Marzan 9, Manabat 8, Estrella 4, Dumlao 4, Oliva 4, Benzonan 3, Amador 2, Barranco 0, Beliran 0, Dolendo 0, Sumabat 0.

UE 63- Dichoso 21, Tajonera 14, Sullano 12, Flores 4, Villarta 4, Tan 3, Almacen 3, Alinsoring 2, Agbas 0, Lima 0, Manaug 0, Santos 0, Gatdula 0.

Quarter scores: 23-14, 43-33, 64-46, 85-63.

Second game

FEU-Diliman 80 – Sajonia 21, Abarrientos 17, Alforque 15, Ona 8, Tolentino 7, Torres 5, Anonuevo 4, Sicat 3, Bautista 0, Armendez 0, Bagunu 0, Barasi 0, Bradley 0.

Adamson 72 – Sabandal 17, Manlapaz 17, Doria Ad 11, Dorian An 10, Padilla 5, Prodigo 4, Hanapi 2, Capulong 2, Barcelona 2, Santos 2, Nitura 0, Dominguez 0.

Quarter scores: 13-21, 37-33, 52-49, 80-72.

Third game

UPIS 64 - Torres 22, Labao 18, Tuazon 12, Estrera 4, Vergeire 4, Gomez de Liaño 4, Galotera 0, Cordero 0, Lopez 0.

DLSZ 56 - Macasaet 18, Jomalesa 15, Pingol 5, Sevilla 4, Subido 4, Milan 3, Villarin 3, Cudiamat 2, Buncayo 2, Luna 0, Unisa 0.

Quarter scores: 15-12, 23-24, 50-41, 64-56

Fourth game

NU 78 – Abadiano 16, Fortea 16, Felicida 14, Quiambao 10, Gonzales 8, Tamayo 7, Torres 5, Javilonar 2, Dayrit 0, Mailim 0, Alarcon 0, Enriquez 0.

Ateneo 71 – Sotto 24, Chiu 12, Padrigao 12, Espinosa 8, David 6, Jaymalin 3, Diaz 2, Fetalvero 2, Salandanan 2, Coo 0, Zyrus 0.

Quarter scores: 11-13, 36-35, 57-52, 78-71.

– With a report from Jason Santos/Rappler.com