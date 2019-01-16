The Blue Eaglets snap a two-game skid as the league-leading Bullpups remain as the top dogs in the UAAP juniors basketball tournament

Published 7:39 PM, January 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eaglets snapped a two-game losing skid with an 82-59 rout of the bottom-dwelling UE Junior Warriors in the UAAP juniors baketball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Wednesday, January 16.

Undisputed top MVP candidate Kai Sotto rained on an easy 30 points and 8 rebounds on a 13-of-19 (68%) shooting against a UE defense that simply had no answer.

Lead guard Forthsky Padrigao dished a season-best 12 assists to go with 8 boards and 2 points.

The Warriors brought the fight to the defending champs early in the 4th and brought the lead down to single digit, 64-55, off a Leo Almacen jumper at the 8:27 mark. However, thanks to Padrigao's resurgent playmaking, Ateneo finished off the game on an 18-4 run with Sotto already resting on the bench.

Shane Dichoso was again the lone double-digit scorer for UE with 15 points and 8 boards, but took 5-of-19 (26%) shots to reach that mark.

NU vs UST

Prior to that beatdown, the NU Bullpups blew out the UST Tiger Cubs, 94-66, to remain as the top dogs in the league.

Cyril Gonzales led the balanced team attack with 16 points and 4 rebounds on a 7-of-10 (70%) clip in just 16 minutes. Batang Gilas stalwart Carl Tamayo dropped an efficient 15 markers off the bench on a 6-of-8 (75%) shooting with 4 boards and 3 assists.

The league-leading squad – which kept the top spot at 8-1 – got hot straight off warmups with a 23-7 first-quarter lead. Only UST's super rookie Mark Nonoy managed to get on the scoring column after the opening period.

This continued throughout the next 3 quarters, where the Bullpups' advantage got as high as 28, 94-66, courtesy of their final bucket from Renzo Abiera.

Nonoy managed 26 points and 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals albeit on a terrible 4-of-19 (21%) clip with 15-of-17 (88%) free throws. Batang Gilas big man JB Lina was the only other Tiger Cub in double-digit scoring with 12 points.

FEU vs La Salle

Meanwhile, the streaking FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws made quick work of the dispirited De La Salle Zobel Junior Archers, 95-68, in the second contest of the day.

Senior star guard RJ Abarrientos led the charge for FEU with 23 points and 4 rebounds. Royce Alforque pitched in a 17-point, 13-board double-double in their fourth straight victory.

FEU fired off a 33-15 2nd quarter to end the half up 21, 53-32. Then the second-running Baby Tams pushed the lead up to 33, 67-34, off a 14-2 burst to kick off the 3rd. From there, the Archers never found an answer to salvage their cause for the day.

Henrie Subido dragged La Salle to the finish line with 14 points, 2 boards, 2 assists and 2 steals. Raven Cortez chipped in 10 markers in just 13 minutes as the Archers got shot down for the fourth straight time.

Adamson vs UPIS

The Adamson Baby Falcons, meanwhile, sent the UPIS Junior Maroons crashing back to earth with a 94-66 rout.

Adam Doria masterminded the early takeover with a game-high 30-point eruption off the bench on a 10-of-13 (76%) shooting with 8 rebounds. Usual stalwart Joem Sabandal contributed an all-around line of 11 markers, 6 boards and 7 assists in the easy win.

The game was pretty much over in the 1st half after the contending Falcons already soared by 16, 52-36. They then doubled up by 32 on the hapless Maroons after a late three in the 3rd quarter by Jake Engbino, 78-45. By then, there was not much else the starless UPIS could do.

Just a few days removed from an upset win over La Salle, Allen Torres led UPIS with 19 points and 5 rebounds in yet another tough loss. King Vergeire chipped in a rare double-double of 11 boards and 11 assists but only managed a single point off a free throw.

The Scores

First Game

Adamson 94 – Doria, Ad. 30, Sabandal 11, Tulabot 10, Prodigo 9, Doria, An. 8, Dominguez 8, Engbino 7, Hanapi 4, Padilla 2, Nitura 2, Santos 2, Barcelona 2, Guarino 2.

UPIS 66 – Torres 19, Labao 16, Gomez de Liaño 12, Tuazon 9, Estrera 6, Galotera 3, Vergiere 1, Lopez 0.

Quarters: 23-11, 52-36, 78-46, 94-66.

Second Game

FEU 95 – Abarrientos 23, Alforque 17, Torres 15, Anonuevo 8, Ona 8, Tolentino 7, Sajonia 6, J. Bautista 5, Armendez 2, Barasi 2, Balaga 2, Bradley 0, Bagunu 0, S. Bautista 0, Libago 0.

La Salle 68 – Subido 14, Villarin 10, Cortez 10, Jomalesa 8, Macasaet 7, Cudiamat 5, Milan 4, Marana 4, Pingol 2, Sevilla 2, Unisa 2, Danao 0, Buncayo 0, Luna 0, Dee 0.

Quarters: 20-17, 53-32, 79-51, 95-68.

Third Game

NU 94 – Gonzales 16, Tamayo 15, Fortea 14, Abadiano 12, Quiambao 8, Buensalida 7, Vinoya 5, Mailim 4, Felicilda 3, Torres 2, Dayrit 2, Javillonar 2, Abiera 2, Alarcon 1, Enriquez 1, Songcuya 0.

UST 66 – Nonoy 26, Lina 12, Sumabat 8, Casingcasing 5, Amador 5, Oliva 4, Marzan 3, Dolendo 2, Manabat 1, Barranco 0, Benzonan 0, Dumlao 0, Estrella 0, Javier 0.

Quarters: 23-7, 38-28, 66-51, 94-66.

Fourth Game

Ateneo 82 – Sotto 30, Diaz 12, Chiu 10, David 8, Espinosa 5, Jaymalin 5, Fetalvero 3, Padrigao 2, Coo 2, Salandanan 2, Lechoncito 2, Ladimo 1, De Ayre 0, Pangilinan 0, Narciso 0, Corral 0.

UE 59 – Dichoso 15, Almacen 9, Manaug 7, Villarta 6, Flores 6, Alinsoring 5, Agbas 5, Sullano 4, Lima 2, Tajonera 0, Santos 0, Gatdula 0, Mendoza 0.

Quarters: 22-11, 40-28, 64-50, 82-59.

Standings

NU 8-1

FEU 7-2

Ateneo 6-3

Adamson 6-3

UST 4-5

DLSZ 3-6

UE 1-8

UPIS 1-8

