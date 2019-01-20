The NU Bullpups get even with the Adamson Baby Falcons who defeated them in the first round

Published 8:15 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The National University (NU) Bullpups embarrassed the Adamson Baby Falcons with a 112-71 payback win in the UAAP Season 81 juniors basketball tournament at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Sunday, January 20.

The Season 80 runners-up are now 9-1 for the season, clinching at least a playoff for the Final Four. Incidentally, they would have already sealed a playoff berth by now had they not lost in the 1st round to none other than the Baby Falcons.

Former Adamson point guard Gerry Abadiano got his first win over his old squad after a career-high 29 points in just 27 minutes.

Streaky shooter Terrence Fortea came off the bench and rained on 23 markers on a 5-of-13 (38%) clip from downtown. Versatile Batang Gilas big man Carl Tamayo added a 14-point, 12-board double-double in just 15 minutes of action.

NU held Adamson scoreless in the first 4 minutes of the 2nd quarter, which was all the legroom they needed to break free by 17, 31-14, after a Cyril Gonzales layup.

Since then, it was a no-contest down the stretch as the Bullpups ran the margin as high as 44, 112-68, in the closing moments of the 4th frame.

Twin team stars Adam and Andrey Doria combined for 34 points in the lopsided loss. Usual stalwart Joem Sabandal was held to just 9 points on a 3-of-13 (23%) shooting.

Bullpups head coach Goldwyn Monteverde said the thrashing was nothing personal, despite the Falcons denying their stepladder berth in the 1st round.

"Our intensity was nice and they weren't able to get ahead from start to finish," said the former Falcons chief tactician after the game. "[Revenge is] not on our minds. We have our own lives now. It just so happened that they were our opponents. That's our mindset for every game."

FEU vs Ateneo

In the following game, the Ateneo Blue Eaglets carved up fellow contender FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws by 16, 77-61.

The defending UAAP champions are now tied with the Baby Tams for second place with identical 7-3 slates.

Undisputed top MVP candidate Kai Sotto messed around and got a 20-20 line of 27 points and 22 rebounds with 4 assists and 2 blocks.

Batang Gilas point guard Forthsky Padrigao had his best outing in an Ateneo uniform with 19 points, 6 assists and 2 steals – 17 markers coming in the 1st half alone.

FEU actually kept Ateneo's scoring in check in the 1st frame, 14-12. However, the Eaglets flew past the Tams in the next 2 quarters, outscoring them 50-28 for a 20-point, 62-42 lead after the 3rd. From there, Ateneo just battled bucket-for-bucket with FEU, keeping their lead relatively safe down the stretch.

Star guard RJ Abarrientos led FEU anew with 16 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. Royce Alforque netted 13 boards but only had 6 points on a horrid 1-of-11 (9%) shooting clip.

La Salle vs UE

In the opening contest, the La Salle Zobel Junior Archers broke out of their slump with a 70-66 squeaker over the lowly UE Junior Warriors.

Star big man Raven Cortez had a breakout 16 points, 19 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals and 4 blocks in the tightly-contested game.

Nat Sevilla came off the bench for a 10-point, 12-board double-double while Ivan Cudiamat led all bench scorers with 15.

Mike Flores paced UE with 16 markers and 4 boards. Team enforcer Jesse Sullano grabbed 11 boards along with 10 points for the double-double finish.

UST vs UPIS

In the second game of the day, the UST Tiger Cubs scored an easy rout of the bottom-dwelling UPIS Junior Maroons, 80-65.

Rookie star point guard Mark Nonoy notched an unprecedented third triple-double of his young career with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists with 3 steals.

Batang Gilas big man JB Lina chipped in 21 markers and 16 boards in their 5th win of the season while Jomar Amador added 15 points on a perfect 7-of-7 clip.

Allen Torres led UPIS anew with 20 points on a 3-of-7 (43%) shooting from downtown. Lead guard Ralph Labao tallied an all-around line of 7 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists, albeit on a 3-of-14 (21%) shooting.

The Scores

First Game

DLSZ 70 - Cortez 16, Cudiamat 15, Macasaet 12, Sevilla 10, Subido 7, Villarin 4, Jomalesa 4, Milan 2, Buncayo 0, Pingol 0.

UE 66 - Flores 16, Dichoso 12, Sullano 10, Alinsoring 9, Almacen 6, Tan 5, Villarta 5, Manaug 2, Lima 1, Agbas 0, Santos 0, Tajonera 0.

Quarters: 22-10, 37-35, 53-45, 70-66.

Second Game

UST 80 - Nonoy 30, Lina 21, Amador 15, Casingcasing 7, Dumlao 3, Javier 2, Manabat 2, Estrella 0, Marzan 0, Benzonan 0, Barranco 0, Dolendo 0, Gamboa 0.

UPIS 65 - Torres 20, Estrera 16, Tuazon 11, Labao 7, Gomez de Liaño 6, Galotera 3, Vergeire 2, Napalang 0.

Quarters: 13-15, 30-32, 52-49, 80-65.

Third Game

NU 112 - Abadiano 29, Fortea 23, Tamayo 14, Gonzales 6, Dayrit 6, Javillonar 6, Torres 6, Quiambao 5, Felicilda 5, Enriquez 4, Mailim 2, Alarcon 2, Buensalida 2, Vinoya 2, Abiera 0, Songcuya 0.

Adamson 71 - Doria Ad. 24, Doria An. 10, Sabandal 9, Manlapaz 8, Prodrigo 5, Tulabut 5, Hanapi 4, Barcelona 4, Engbino 2, Capulong 0, Nitura 0, Padilla 0, Santos 0, Dominguez 0.

Quarters: 23-14, 52-33, 85-56, 112-71.

Fourth Game

Ateneo 77 - Sotto 27, Padrigao 19, Espinosa 8, Chiu 7, Fetalvero 6, Ladimo 6, David 3, Jaymalin 1, Diaz 0, De Ayre 0. Coo 0, Pangilinan 0, Salandanan 0.

FEU 61 - Abarrientos 16, Torres 10, Anonuevo 10, Alforque 6, Ona 6, Sajonia 6, Bautista J. 3, Bagunu 2, Tolentino 2, Barasi 0, Sicat 0.

Quarters: 12-14, 36-29, 62-42, 77-61.

Standings:

NU 9-1

ADMU 7-3

FEU 7-3

AdU 6-4

UST 5-5

DLSZ 4-6

UE 1-9

UPIS 1-9

– Rappler.com