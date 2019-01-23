Gerry Abadiano takes charge a the NU Bullpups pull away late against the La Salle Zobel Junior Archers

Published 6:41 PM, January 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Bullpups kept it rolling in the UAAP Season 81 juniors basketball tournament after an 82-67 rout of the gutsy La Salle Zobel Junior Archers at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Wednesday, January 23.

With their 10th win in 11 games, the Season 80 runners-up clinched the first spot in the Final Four.

The Junior Archers were well within striking distance at the 8:44 mark of the 4th after a tying free throw by Nat Sevilla, 61-all.

However, from there, it was a Gerry Abadiano show as the crafty guard helped NU launch a 13-3 run to go up by 10, 74-64, midway through the frame.

The Batang Gilas stalwart then dropped two more buckets to formally seal the deal, 82-67, with 2:32 left in regulation.

Abadiano led all scorers with 20 points on top of 15 rebounds and 4 assists. Kevin Quiambao grabbed a game-high 16 boards to go with 7 markers while versatile big man Carl Tamayo chipped in an 11-point, 12-board double-double off the bench.

Four Archers scored in double figures in the loss, led by Jac Macasaet’s 12 points plus 5 boards. Nat Sevilla had 10 markers and 14 rebounds for the double-double effort.

FEU vs UE

In the opening contest, the FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws easily handled the lowly UE Junior Warriors, 99-82.

Xyrus Torres and Bryan Sajonia caught fire off the bench, dropping a team-leading 24 and 22 points, respectively. Lead guard RJ Abarrientos tallied 15 markers in as many minutes on the floor.

Shane Dichoso’s game-high 31 points, meanwhile, were again not enough as UE fell to a 1-10 slate at the bottom of the standings.

Adamson vs UST

It was a thrilling battle of Final Four contenders as the fourth-running Adamson Baby Falcons halted the late run of the UST Tiger Cubs for the 69-67 squeaker win.

The fifth-place Cubs got within 4 of the Falcons, 57-61, after a layup by Jhonvic Casingcasing at the 7:19 mark of the 4th. However, Adamson soared right back up by 9, 69-58, with a clutch 7-1 run, punctuated by an Adam Doria triple with 3:44 to go.

UST tried to go for one more run and nearly pulled it off as Phillip Benzonan’s late long bomb got them within 2, 67-69, with just 4 ticks remaining. But it was just not enough time left as Adamson still escaped with the win.

Team star Joem Sabandal dropped a statsheet-stuffing line of 22 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals and a block. Doria and Lorenz Capulong each followed up with 10 markers apiece in the crucial win.

As usual, stud guard Mark Nonoy delivered another stellar game and finished with a game-high 26 points and 7 steals to go with 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Batang Gilas big man JB Lina added a 13-point, 11-board double-double in the loss.

Ateneo vs UPIS

It was a Battle-turned-Blowout of Katipunan as the Ateneo Blue Eaglets flat-out wrecked the cellar-dwelling UPIS Junior Maroons by 47 points, 115-68.

It was all but over just after tip-off as the Eaglets piled on 44 1st quarter points while the Maroons only managed 15.

The televised beating by Ateneo got as high as 51, 92-41, after a Forthsky Padrigao layup at the 2:48 mark of the 3rd.

Top MVP candidate Kai Sotto tallied an easy 18-point, 11-rebound double-double with 5 assists in just 19 minutes on the floor. Fellow Batang Gilas big man Geo Chiu also got a dub-dub with 14 markers and 11 boards in 18 minutes of action.

Six Maroons scored in double figures but in turn, they were the only ones who got on the scoreboard. Ralph Labao managed a great line of 14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists and a block while Jordi Gomez de Liaño’s 10 markers were the only bench points in the forgettable loss.

The Scores

First Game

FEU 99 – Torres 24, Sajonia 22, Abarrientos 15, Barasi 10, Bautista J. 9, Balaga 8, Tolentino 5, Ona 2, Alforque 2, Bradley 2, Anonuevo 0, Armendez 0, Bautista S. 0, Bagunu 0, Libago 0, Sicat 0.

UE 82 – Dichoso 31, Sullano 19, Flores 14, Alinsoring 5, Agbas 5, Almacen 4, Tan 2, Tajonera 2, Gatdula 0, Lima 0, Santos 0, Villarta 0.

Quarters: 28-13, 52-31, 71-57, 99-82.

Second Game

Adamson 69 – Sabandal 23, Doria Ad. 10, Capulong 10, Manlapaz 9, Prodigo 6, Doria An. 6, Santos 3, Barcelona 1, Tulabut 1, Dominguez 0, Engbino 0, Hanapi 0, Nitura 0.

UST 67 – Nonoy 27, Lina 13, Amador 8, Benzonan 6, Manabat 5, Casingcasing 3, Estrella 2, Oliva 2, Marzan 1, Dolendo 0, Dumlao 0, Barranco 0.

Quarters: 19-19, 33-35, 61-51, 69-67.

Third Game

Ateneo 115 – Sotto 18, Padrigao 17, David 16, Chiu 16, Jaymalin 9, Fetalvero 9, Ladimo 8, Diaz 7, Espinosa 6, Salandanan 4, Narciso 3, Lechoncito 2, Pangilinan 0, Corral 0, Coo 0.

UPIS 68 – Labao 14, Tuazon 12, Vergeire 11, Torres 11, Estrera 10, Gomez de Liano 10, Armamento 0, Lopez 0, VIllaverde 0, Napalang 0, Galotera 0.

Quarters: 44-18, 65-37, 95-53, 115-68.

Fourth Game

NU 82 – Abadiano 20, Tamayo 11, Mailim 8, Felicilda 7, Quiambao 7, Dayrit 7, Gonzales 6, Javillonar 6, Alarcon 4, Torres 4, Enriquez 2, Fortea 0

DLSZ 67 – Macasaet 12, Cudiamat 11, Sevilla 10, Jomalesa 10, Unisa 8, Subido 7, Milan 7, Cortez 2, Villarin 0, Pingol 0

Quarters: 17-13, 38-36, 60-57, 82-67.

Standings:

*NU 8-1

ADMU 8-3

FEU 8-3

AdU 7-4

UST 5-6

DLSZ 4-7

UE 1-10

UPIS 1-10

*clinched Final Four berth

– Rappler.com