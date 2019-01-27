Ateneo, FEU, and Adamson join National University in the semifinals

Published 6:59 PM, January 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – In one game day, the Final Four picture of the UAAP Season 81 juniors basketball tournament was completed as 3 other teams joined the National University Bullpups' title hunt at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Sunday, January 27.

Ateneo vs UST

A marquee matchup opened the day as the Ateneo Blue Eaglets took care of the tenacious UST Tiger Cubs, 87-78.

Undisputed MVP candidate Kai Sotto erupted for 33 points and 11 rebounds in the playoff-clinching win. Lead guard Forthsky Padrigao churned out an all-around performance of 13 points, 9 assists and 6 steals.

Mark Nonoy was again the lone bright spark for the Tiger Cubs as he finished with 27 points, 5 steals, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Cubs were right in the mix of saving their season late in the 4th, trailing by just 5, 72-77, after a Nonoy three at the 4:10 mark.

However, that's as close as they would get after starting Eaglet Ian Espinosa dashed the Cubs' hopes with back-to-back triples to move back up by double-digits, 83-72, just a minute later.

NU vs UE

The NU Bullpups also easily handled the bottom-dwelling UE Junior Warriors, 77-56, to inch closer to sealing the top seed.

Gerry Abadiano again established his case as one of the country's best young guards with 17 points, 4 boards and 4 dimes lead the loaded Bullpups.

Kevin Quiambao added a 14-point, 14-board double-double while versatile Batang Gilas big man Carl Tamayo tallied 15 markers and 8 boards in just 18 minutes off the bench.

Shane Dichoso towed UE once more with 24 points and 4 rebounds. No other Junior Warrior reached double-digits in scoring in their 11th loss in 12 games.

FEU vs UPIS

It was another rout in the third game as the FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws drubbed the also-ran UPIS Junior Maroons by 22, 87-65.

RR Tolentino and Xyrus Torres picked up the slack for team star RJ Abarrientos' two-point dud as they combined for 35 points in the easy win. However, Abarrientos still contributed well with 10 boards, 7 assists and 2 steals.

Ralph Labao carried UPIS with a 19-marker, 10-board double-double plus 5 dimes. King Vergeire chipped in 13 points and 11 rebounds in a full 40-minute grind.

Adamson vs DLSZ

The Adamson Baby Falcons rounded out the playoff picture with a 94-77 beatdown of the De La Salle-Zobel Junior Archers.

Adam Doria erupted for 27 points on a 7-of-14 (50%) shooting from deep as the Falcons avenged last season's 5th-place finish. Not to be outdone, his twin Andrey fired off 18 markers off the bench with 11 boards for the double-double finish.

Ivan Cudiamat caught fire for the Archers with 27 points and 9 boards from the pine.

The Scores

First Game

Ateneo 87 – Sotto 33, Espinosa 15, Chiu 15, Padrigao 13, David 6, Diaz 5, Fetalvero 0, Jaymalin 0, Ladimo 0, Salandanan 0.

UST 78 – Nonoy 27, Casingcasing 18, Manabat 10, Marzan 9, Amador 4, Lina 4, Dolendo 2, Javier 2, Beliran 2, Oliva 0, Benzonan 0, Dumlao 0.

Quarters: 12-18, 32-42, 63-54, 87-78.

Second Game

NU 77 – Abadiano 17, Tamayo 15, Quiambao 15, Torres 6, Javillonar 6, Gonzales 4, Enriquez 4, Songcuya 3, Alarcon 2, Mailim 2, Vinoya 2, Abiera 2, Felicilda 0, Dayrit 0, Buensalida 0.

UE 56 – Dichoso 24, Tajonera 9, Alinsoring 8, Sullano 4, Manaug 4, Gatdula 3, Flores 2, Agbas 2, Almacen 0, Lima 0, Villarta 0, Santos 0, Tan 0.

Quarters: 19-12, 38-36, 57-52, 77-56.

Third Game

FEU 87 – Tolentino 20, Torres 15, J. Bautista 11, Ona 11, Sajonia 7, Alforque 6, Anonuevo 6, Sleat 5, Abarrientos 2, Bagunu 2, Bradley 2, S. Bautista 0, Libago 0, Armendez 0, Barasi 0.

UPIS 65 – Labao 19, Vergiere 13, Estrera 13, Torres 10, Tuazon 10, Gomez de Liano 0, Galotera 0, Napalang 0, Lopez 0, Armamento 0, Abreu 0.

Quarters: 20-17, 44-32, 66-43, 87-65.

Fourth Game

Adamson 94 – Ad. Doria 27, Sabandal 19, An. Doria 18, Manlapaz 11, Prodigo 5, Engbino 5, Capulong 5, Tulabut 2, Barcelona 2, Hanapi 0, Dominguez 0, Santos 0.

DLSZ 77 – Cudiamat 27, Jomalesa 12, Macasaet 11, Unisa 11, Sevilla 8, Villarin 3, Milan 2, Luna 2, Subido 1, Pingol 0.

Quarters: 25-20, 42-37, 68-60, 94-77.

Standings:

*NU 11-1

*FEU 9-3

*ADMU 9-3

*AdU 8-4

UST 5-7

DLSZ 4-8

UE 1-11

UPIS 1-11

* - clinched Final Four

