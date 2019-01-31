This season, La Salle aims for a historic four-peat championship with multi-titled head coach Ramil de Jesus

MANILA, Philippines – Fierce rivals La Salle and Ateneo clash right in the opening weekend as Season 81 of the UAAP volleyball tournament kicks off on February 16.

The La Salle Lady Spikers, still mentored by multi-titled head coach Ramil de Jesus, aim for a winning start to their historic bid for a fourth straight championship.

The streaking University of the Philippines Lady Maroons open the action-packed weekend against the University of the East Lady Warriors at 2 pm on Saturday, February 16, followed by the 4 pm match between last season’s runners-up Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws and Final Four team National University Lady Bulldogs.

On Sunday, February 17, the Adamson Lady Falcons face the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses at 2 pm, while reigning champions De La Salle Lady Spikers aim to conquer rivals Ateneo Lady Eagles in the 4 pm showdown. – Rappler.com