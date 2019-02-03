The NU Bullpups maul the UPIS Junior Maroons by 51 points to secure the top spot in the UAAP juniors basketball tournament

Published 6:38 PM, February 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 81 juniors basketball tournament is winding down as all teams are jockeying for position on Sunday, February 3, at the FilOil Flying V Centre.

NU vs UPIS

The Finals-hunting NU Bullpups clinched the twice-to-beat top seed in the Final Four by way of a 51-point mauling of the cellar-dwelling UPIS Junior Maroons, 106-55.

The contest was practically over with 29 seconds left in the opening quarter after a Harold Alarcon jumper pushed the lead to 21, 29-8.

NU’s overwhelming power over UPIS ultimately resulted in a game-high 53-point gap, 95-42, after a pair of Pao Javillonar freebies midway through the 4th.

Streaky shooter Terrence Fortea led NU with 23 points on a 6-of-10 (60%) threes off the bench. Steady point guard Gerry Abadiano chipped in 17 markers while Kevin Quiambao had himself a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.

King Vergeire paced UPIS anew with a 16-marker, 16-board double-double while lead guard Ralph Labao also contributed a dub-dub of 15 points and 10 rebounds.

UST vs FEU

Although the first-running NU had everything go into plan, the same could not be said for then-second FEU Baby Tamaraws, who saw themselves lose to the eliminated UST Tiger Cubs, 86-83.

Royce Alforque drained a clutch jumper at the 1:31 mark of the 4th to let FEU go up two, 83-81.

However, that would turn out to be the Baby Tams’ last marks as UST responded with 5 unanswered points down the stretch, highlighted by a Jomar Amador go-ahead jumper, 85-83, with 6 seconds left.

FEU had one last possession to turn back the game to their favor, but UST’s Irvin Manabat made the game-winning steal and split free throw off the penalty foul, 86-83, in the last two seconds of regulation.

Stud rookie Mark Nonoy once again carried the Tiger Cubs with a statsheet-stuffer line of 24 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks.

This time, however, he had help in the form of Batang Gilas big man JB Lina, who chipped in a massive 22-marker, 18-board double-double in the stunning win.

Alforque led all scorers with 26 points to go with 7 rebounds. Team leader RJ Abarrientos tallied 16 markers and 3 boards in the tough loss.

FEU now faces a massive roadblock in their road to the last twice-to-beat spot as they next face the ones who got it first, the NU Bullpups on Sunday, February 10.

Adamson vs UE

Prior to that thriller, the Adamson Baby Falcons had an easy time against the also-ran UE Junior Warriors, netting an 85-64 rout.

Didat Hanapi broke out with a game-high 24 points to go with 7 rebounds for the playoff-bound Falcons. Jake Engbino and Joseph Prodigo added 12 and 11 markers off the bench, respectively.

Four Warriors reached double-figures in yet another loss, led by Shane Dichoso’s 16 markers and 10 boards.

Ateneo vs La Salle Zobel

Finally, the new undisputed second-placer Ateneo Blue Eagles manhandled their school rivals De La Salle Zobel Junior Archers, 88-59.

Runaway MVP candidate Kai Sotto had another 20-20 game in 26 minutes on the floor, churning out 26 points and 20 rebounds with 3 blocks to boot. Forthsky Padrigao kept it rolling with 15 markers and 4 assists in the easy win.

Ivan Cudimat paced the Archers with 14 points off the bench. Ranz Unisa had a breakout game with 13 markers while Lance Jomalesa tallied 12 points and 4 boards.

The defending champs must now beat fellow playoff contender Adamson on Sunday to clinch the last twice-to-beat seed.

The Scores

First Game:

NU 106 – Fortea 23, Abadiano 17, Enriquez 12, Quiambao 10, Alarcon 9, Tamayo 8, Vinoya 6, Gonzales 6, Felicilda 4, Javillonar 4, Torres 3, Songcuya 2, Abiera 2, Buensalida 0, Dayrit 0, Mailim 0.

UPIS 55 – Vergeire 16, Labao 15, Tuazon 13, Estrera 11, Galotera 0, Abreu 0, Cordero 0, Armamento 0, Lopez 0, Villaverde 0, Napalang 0.

Quarters: 29-10, 52-25, 84-40, 106-55.

Second Game:

Adamson 85 - Hanapi 24, Engbino 12, Sabandal 10, Prodigo 9, Capulong 8, Nitura 7, An. Doria 4, Padilla 3, Santos 2, Barcelona 2, Dominguez 2, Tulabut 2, Guarino 0.

UE 64 - Dichoso 16, Sullano 15, Tan 10, Gatdula 10, Flores 6, Agbas 3, Manaug 2, Villarta 2, Alinsoring 0, Tajonera 0, Lima 0, Almacen 0, Santos 0.

Quarters: 22-18, 51-29, 67-50, 85-64.

Third Game:

UST 86 - Nonoy 24, Lina 22, Amador 13, Casingcasing 9, Marzan 5, Benzonan 5, Manabat 4, Oliva 3, Dumlao 1, Dolendo 0, Estrella 0.

FEU 83 - Alforque 26, Abarrientos 16, Torres 15, Tolentino 9, Sajonia 5, Ona 4, J. Bautista 3, Bagunu 3, Anonuevo 2, Barasi 0, Sleat 0, S. Bautista 0.

Quarters: 24-16, 49-43, 68-67, 86-83.

Fourth Game:

Ateneo 88 - Sotto 26, Padrigao 15, David 11, Fetalvero 9, Chiu 7, Jaymalin 7, Ladimo 5, Espinosa 4, Diaz 4, Coo 0, Narciso 0, Lechoncito 0, De Ayre 0, Salandanan 0, Pangilinan 0.

DLSZ 59 - Cudiamat 14, Unisa 13, Jomalesa 12, Macasaet 6, Subido 5, Luna 3, Villarin 3, Sevilla 2, Milan 1, Danao 0, Marana 0, Pingol 0.

Quarters: 20-15, 36-33, 62-47, 88-59.

Standings:

^NU 12-1

*ADMU 10-3

*FEU 9-4

*AdU 9-4

UST 6-7

DLSZ 4-9

UE 1-12

UPIS 1-12

^ - clinched twice-to-beat

* - clinched Final Four

– Rappler.com