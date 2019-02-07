The UST Golden Tigresses may just stun the UAAP field with their hunger to go all the way this season

Published 6:44 PM, February 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – "Kami naman." (It's our turn)

University of Santo Tomas (UST) head coach Emilio "Kung Fu" Reyes and the Golden Tigresses have nothing else on their minds this season but to clinch the school's 16th UAAP women's title.

Powered by Season 80 best scorer Sisi Rondina and Rookie of the Year Milena Alessandrini, the Golden Tigresses are positive that they can end their nine-year title drought in the collegiate tournament.

UST's homegrown rookie Eya Laure has already been contributing significant numbers in the preseason, making her one of the top bets for this season's Rookie of the Year award.

But the Tigresses lost their veteran middle blocker Christine Francisco to injury during the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Collegiate Grand Slam finals against University of the Philippines, prompting Reyes to tap Caitlin Viray and other rookies to fill in her role.

With a 2018 UniGames gold and a PSL silver medal to show, the Golden Tigresses may just stun the UAAP field with their hunger. – Rappler.com