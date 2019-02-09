The Adamson Lady Falcons can't wait to flash their peak form and see their hard work pay off in the UAAP

Published 1:25 PM, February 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After proving they can contend in the UAAP, the Adamson Lady Falcons are prepared to come out stronger in Season 81.

After missing the Final Four last season and losing key players Jema Galanza, Mylene Paat and Fhen Emnas to graduation, the San Marcelino-based squad went straight to work the whole year.

But Adamson isn't looking to replace the graduates.

American head coach Air Padda expects the players who have been with her for 3 years to step up to the challenge and show how much they've developed under her program.

Veterans Eli Soyud and Joy Dacoron vie to lead the team both on and off the court, while Fil-Italian Chiara Permentilla hopes to have grown into a more mature player in her second year with Adamson.

Expecting to step up from last year are Bernadette Flora and Krich Macaslang while libero Tonnie Rose Ponce and setter MJ Igao are expected to play longer minutes this season.

Adamson also managed to secure top recruit Trisha Genesis, who led CALABARZON to a silver-medal finish in the 2018 Palarong Pambansa.

The Lady Falcons may have had a grueling year of intense training, but they can't wait to flash their peak form in the UAAP. – Rappler.com