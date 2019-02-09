After copping two breakthrough preseason crowns, the UP Lady Maroons vie to prove they're for real

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons may have been on a roll in the preseason, but they know they're nowhere near their target – to clinch a UAAP women's volleyball championship.

State U scored not one, but two breakthrough titles in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference and the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Collegiate Grand Slam.

Although these will serve as morale boosters for the team, the Lady Maroons are constantly reminded by head coach Godfrey Okumu to keep their focus and attitude in check.

Team captain Tots Carlos sat out in the preseason due to a shin injury, but will be returning in the UAAP to bolster the team's offense with Isa Molde.

Ayel Estranero returns for her 5th year as the Lady Maroons' main setter, while also providing additional reinforcement to their defense.

Even if the UP core is still intact, Okumu has made sure to give the rookies a chance to shine just like Palaro champion Lorielyn Bernardo, who has played quality minutes as a middle blocker in the preseason.

As the Lady Maroons' preparations continue to go as planned, they aim to stay driven to translate all the hard work to a championship. – Rappler.com