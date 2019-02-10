National University remains dauntless even as the Lady Bulldogs parade many new faces

Published 9:01 PM, February 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs may just be the youngest team this UAAP season as rookies outnumber the veterans in their 11-woman lineup in Season 81.

But not all hope is lost as 5 of these freshmen made up the core of the four-time UAAP girls volleyball champion Nazareth School of NU.

With former De La Salle men's volleyball team head coach Norman Miguel at the helm of the rebuilding Lady Bulldogs, fans should expect a whole new system composed of youngsters who dare to challenge the veterans of the collegiate scene.

The homegrown blue-chip rookies bannering the squad are three-time best setter Joyme Cagande, Princess Robles, Ivy Lacsina, Elaine Cloza, and Jennifer Nierva.

Other new faces include middle blocker Gelina Luceño from Bacolod while the NU beach volleyball pair of Klymince Orillaneda and Mary Antonette Landicho are suiting up for the indoor edition just to fill up the slots.

After the graduation of UAAP Season 80 MVP Jaja Santiago, the Lady Bulldogs are down to only 3 veterans – captain Audrey Paran, Roselyn Doria, and Joni Chavez – as Jasmine Nabor, Roma Doromal, and Jorelle Singh opted not to return this season.

Middle blocker Risa Sato also won't see action due to academic reasons.

Although young and shorthanded, the Lady Bulldogs believe they can put up a fight as they vie for a return stint in the Final Four. – Rappler.com