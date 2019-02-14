La Salle coach Ramil de Jesus tries to work his magic again as the young Lady Spikers target a UAAP four-peat

Published 11:19 AM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – History beckons for De La Salle University (DLSU) as the Lady Spikers vie to become the first team to capture 4 straight UAAP women's volleyball titles in the Final Four era.

Ramil de Jesus, currently the most decorated coach in the UAAP with 11 crowns, looks to extend the Lady Spikers' reign even if he's back in the cycle of developing new players.

The graduation of La Salle's star trio – Dawn Macandili, Kianny Dy and Majoy Baron – has left veteran attackers Desiree Cheng, Tin Tiamzon and May Luna to take over the reins.

Setter Michelle Cobb aims to embrace her role as the team's main playmaker as Aduke Ogunsanya adds height and reinforcement to the frontline's defense.

Middle blocker Lourdes Clemente from NCAA's Perpetual Help also hopes to bring in some veteran experience.

It may be an uphill climb for the rebuilding Lady Spikers, but De Jesus might just work his magic again and turn this young squad into a champion. – Rappler.com