Who will get a head start in their journey to the Final Four in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball opening weekend?

Published 6:33 PM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It's the time of the year where the UAAP women's volleyball title is at stake once again.

But things are looking different even for powerhouse De La Salle Lady Spikers, who are aiming to be the first team in the Final Four era to clinch a four-peat championship.

In the opening weekend, all 8 teams will battle it out in a bid to get a head start in their journey to the Final Four. (SCHEDULE: UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball round 1)

UP vs UE

The UP Lady Maroons have been on a roll in the preseason, copping the 2018 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference and 2018 Philippine Superliga (PSL) Collegiate Grand Slam titles.

(WATCH: U.P. Lady Maroons out to live up UAAP hype)

Former Kenyan national team coach Godfrey Okumu will be leading State U in his second year in the UAAP together with captain Tots Carlos who is returning from injury.

Although they look to continue that winning streak over the UE Lady Warriors, the Recto-based squad will go out to prove that they're no longer league pushovers.

(WATCH: UE Lady Warriors aim higher in UAAP Season 81)

Veteran libero Kath Arado – who bagged the UAAP Season 80 best receiver and best digger awards – will captain the Lady Warriors in their new-found strength in defense.

The Lady Maroons and Lady Warriors open the women's volleyball season on Saturday, February 16, 2 pm at the Filoil Flying V Arena.

FEU vs NU

Season 80 finalist FEU will face last year's 4th placer NU, with both teams missing their topscorers – Bernadeth Pons and Season 80 MVP Jaja Santiago – who have graduated from the UAAP.

Despite losing Pons to graduation, the Lady Tamaraws still have an intact veteran core that looks to build on its championship-round experience and shoot for FEU's 30th women's volleyball title.

(WATCH: Nothing less than a title slot for FEU Lady Tamaraws)

On the other hand, the 11-woman NU team will be led by star rookies who are no strangers to winning championships.

Five rookies were farmed from the NU girls volleyball team that clinched a four-peat crown in the juniors division.

(WATCH: Young NU Lady Bulldogs dare to challenge league vets)

Catch the exciting clash on Saturday, February 16, 4 pm, at the Filoil Flying V Arena.

Adamson vs UST

Last season, Adamson capped off its campaign with a sweep of UST. Now, both teams are off to start Season 81 with a rematch.

The UST Golden Tigresses aim to bounce back from an injury-filled season that was a main factor in their slide to 7th place last year.

Season 80 best scorer Sisi Rondina vies to provide firepower to the España-based squad for one last time, but UST has also beefed up its roster with star recruits like Eya Laure.

(WATCH: It's the UST Golden Tigresses' turn to shine)

The Adamson Lady Falcons, meanwhile, hope to recover from their own injury woes in the preseason and be in peak form in the UAAP.

(WATCH: Adamson Lady Falcons put themselves to the test)

Like the Golden Tigresses, the Lady Falcons will also rely on their top recruit, Trisha Genesis, to aid the veterans.

Adamson and UST face each other on Sunday, February 17, 2 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ateneo vs La Salle

After battling in the finals for 6 straight seasons, Ateneo and La Salle will treat their fans to an early clash of archrivals in the opening weekend.

La Salle, mentored by 11-time UAAP champion coach Ramil de Jesus, will go out to prove that their young team can match up to the collegiate veterans by starting their season strong with a win over Ateneo.

(WATCH: La Salle Lady Spikers return to make history)

The graduation of star trio Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron and Season 80 Finals MVP Dawn Macandili has left the reins with captain Desiree Cheng.

The Ateneo Lady Eagles ended their Finals streak last season after getting booted out by FEU in the semifinals.

Even without two-time UAAP champion coach Tai Bundit, the Lady Eagles found another mentor with championship experience in Oliver Almadro, who led the Ateneo men's volleyball team to a three-peat title.

(WATCH: Ateneo Lady Eagles eye grand comeback)

Bea de Leon, Maddie Madayag and Kim Gequillana return for their 5th year to end their UAAP careers the same way they started it – with a championship.

Almadro, who was once part of De Jesus' coaching staff in La Salle, will meet his colleague at the opposite side of the court on Sunday, February 17, 4 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

New commissioner

Host school National University has appointed international referee Yul Benosa as this year’s commissioner for the men’s and women’s volleyball wars.

An international volleyball referee since 2009, Benosa has officiated various tournaments such as the Asian Men’s Club Championships held in Manila in 2014 and the ASEAN University Games in Singapore in 2016.

The Sison, Pangasinan native knows the collegiate volleyball games circuit as well because he has been the UAAP’s chief referee from 2008 to 2018. Besides officiating the highest level of collegiate volleyball in the country, Benosa has been serving as assistant tournament manager of the Palarong Pambansa Volleyball Tournaments since 2012.

He is also a coaching clinician and volleyball event organizer for the Philippine Volleyball Federation and teaches senior high at the Pasay City North High School-Tramo Campus.

Benosa holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education Major in Physical Education, Health and Music from the University of Santo Tomas. He was a student-athlete in college who helped capture 3 UAAP men’s volleyball titles for his school from 1989 to 1991.

As an athlete, he represented the country as RP Youth Team captain in Kanchanaburi Thailand in 1992 as member of the National Men’s Senior Volleyball Team in Fukuoka, Japan in 1993 and the National Beach Volleyball Competition in Yokohama, Japan in 1993 before moving on to coaching and officiating.

His volleyball career began as a high school junior at Pasay City West High School when he was selected to the RP Youth Volleyball Team that competed in Australia in 1987. Benosa brings this wealth of volleyball playing and technical experience to the Season 81 volleyball tournament. – Rappler.com