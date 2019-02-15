Defending champion Ateneo outlasts FEU, while top-seeded NU dispatches Adamson in the Final Four

Published 6:01 PM, February 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Bullpups sustained their dominance in the UAAP juniors basketball division with a 94-72 rout of the Adamson Baby Falcons in the Season 81 Final Four at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Friday, February 15.

The Goldwyn Monteverde-coached squad marched on to their eighth straight Finals, a run dating back to the title-winning years of former Letran tactician Jeff Napa.

Streaky sniper Terrence Fortea erupted for a career-high 30 points in just 3 quarters, going 7-of-14 (50%) from downtown. Cyril Gonzales chipped in 13 markers while Batang Gilas guard Gerry Abadiano added 11 points in just 14 minutes on the floor.

Fortea did most of his damage in the 1st half, scoring 22 of his 30 points, capped off with a buzzer-beating stepback three for the 54-35 lead heading to intermission.

The Bullpups pulled away further in the 2nd half, netting a game-high 25-point lead, 82-57, midway through the 4th frame after a pair of Abadiano free-throws.

Monteverde was pleased with his team’s dominance down the stretch, most notably with Fortea.

“We really prepared for the game today. We were able to execute well. Maybe right now what’s important is to get ready for the finals,” he said after the game. “[Fortea] really played well. Day in, day out he really tries his best to play his best.”

Didat Hanapi paced the Falcons' final charge with 19 points in just 16 minutes. AP Manlapaz tallied 12 markers and 14 rebounds off the bench while Geremy Guarino added 11 points in the eliminating loss.

Ateneo vs FEU

The Ateneo Blue Eaglets then completed the Season 81 Finals cast with a 90-82 win over the FEU Baby Tamaraws.

New season MVP Kai Sotto led the Eaglets' flight anew with 22 points – including 19 in the 2nd half and a shooting clip of 12-of-20 (60%) from the charity stripe – plus 8 rebounds, 3 assists and a block.

Diminutive rookie guard Ian Espinosa erupted for 19 points, 4 dimes and 2 steals while sophomore shooter JR Jaymalin rained on 17 markers off the bench on a perfect 5-of-5 clip from downtown

The defending champions looked well on their way to another blowout win after Sotto netted an and-one layup for the 17-point lead, 48-31, at the 7:11 mark of the 3rd quarter. However, stud guard RJ Abarrientos led a huge 14-2 comeback rally to cut the deficit to 5, 45-50, after an RR Tolentino layup with 3:44 left in the frame.

Undeterred, the Eaglets attacked right back with a 12-2 run of their own to put the gap back up to 15, 62-47, with just 37 ticks left in the quarter.

FEU still fought from a 20-point, 63-83 hole with a 17-4 run in the waning minutes of the game to regain a single-digit deficit, 80-87, but Tolentino bricked two straight free throws with 33 seconds left, giving the ball back to the Eaglets.

Sotto then sealed the deal by splitting his trip at the line for the 88-80 lead in the final 30 ticks of regulation.

Tolentino led FEU with 19 points and 14 rebounds off the bench. Abarrientos added 17 points in his final juniors game with 8 boards and 5 assists.

First-year head coach Reggie Varilla praised his team’s overall effort as he managed to steer the Eaglets back to the Finals despite multiple stars graduating last year.

“I’m very happy, of course. This one here (Kai) was absent in the first half, but we’re very happy,” he joked after the game.

Turning serious, he continued: “With only five guys coming back from our championship, we all saw in the endgame, we still need more experience. NU, we know that they’ll come in very, very hungry. After this, after we get home, we’re gonna practice immediately next morning.”

The Scores

First Game:

NU 94 – Fortea 30, Gonzales 13, Abadiano 11, Quiambao 8, Felicilda 7, Torres 6, Tamayo 4, Dayrit 3, Alarcon 3, Mailim 3, Enriquez 2, Vinoya 2, Buensalida 1, Javillonar 1, Abiera 0, Songcuya 0.

Adamson 72 – Hanapi 19, Manlapaz 12. Guarino 11, An. Doria 8, Ad. Doria 7, Engbino 7, Sabandal 7, Capulong 1, Prodigo 0, Barcelona 0, Dominguez 0.

Quarters: 30-18, 54-35, 76-56, 94-72.

Second Game:

Ateneo 90 – Sotto 22, Espinosa 19, Jaymalin 17, Chiu 11, David 7, Fetalvero 6, Padrigao 4, Diaz 4, De Ayre 0, Coo 0, Lechoncito 0.

FEU 82 – Tolentino 19, Abarrientos 17, Torres 14, Alforque 12, J. Bautista 7, Sajonia 6, Barasi 4, Anonuevo 3, Ona 0, Armendez 0.

Quarters: 18-18, 39-29, 66-52, 90-82.

– Rappler.com