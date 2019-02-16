The Lady Maroons pull off a thrilling win over the Lady Warriors right in the opening game of the UAAP Season 81 volleyball competition

Published 4:35 PM, February 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons survived the pesky University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in 5 sets, 25-12, 22-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-12, at the start of the UAAP Season 81 volleyball tournament on Saturday, February 16, at the Filoil Flying V Arena.

After the Lady Maroons took the first set, UE rallied back by taking the next two sets.

But the Lady Maroons fought for survival in the 4th set as UP blasted off to a 10-1 start, before Judith Abil sparked a 12-5 UE run that cut the deficit to two, 13-15.

Tots Carlos brought the Lady Maroons to a 16-13 lead at the second technical timeout and UP never looked back as it denied the the Lady Warriors from taking control of the game.

UP broke the deadlock in the deciding set as Tots Carlos made it a 7-5 lead over UE.

The Lady Maroons never conceded the lead as Justine Dorog brought it to match point and Jessma Ramos wrapped up the game. – Rappler.com