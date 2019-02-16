(UPDATED) The veteran FEU team flashes its championship experience over the rookie-laden NU Lady Bulldogs

Published 6:54 PM, February 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws rallied back from one set down to defeat the rookie-laden National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs in 4 sets, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-12, in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday, February 16, at the Filoil Flying V Arena.

The Lady Tamaraws got stunned by the young NU team in the 1st set where the Lady Bulldogs came back from a five-point deficit to claim the opener.

But the championship experience of the veteran FEU team took over the rest of the game.

When FEU was at set point in the 3rd frame, 24-19, the Lady Bulldogs were reduced to 10 women as UAAP juniors three-time best setter Joyme Cagande went down with a left ligament sprain and did not return to the match.

Cagande was immediately rushed to Cardinal Santos Medical Center for an MRI scan to confirm the status of her injury.

FEU rookie Lycha Ebon immediately made an impact in her UAAP debut by topscoring with 13 points off 9 spikes and 4 aces.

Heather Guino-o and Celine Domingo tallied 11 points apiece for the Lady Tamaraws.

“Sabi ko nga kanina bago kami mag-start, sa huddle namin: ’Umpisahan natin nang maganda, tapusin natin nang maganda, kasi importante ‘yung maganda sa start,’” said FEU head coach George Pascua.

(Before we started, I did say in the huddle that we had to start well and end well because a good start is important.)

For the NU side, rookies Ivy Lacsina and Princess Robles took charge with 14 and 13 markers, respectively. – Rappler.com