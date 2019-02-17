The UST Golden Tigresses blow a two-set lead but manage to arrest the Adamson Lady Falcons' late surge

Published 4:33 PM, February 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses blew a two-set lead but recovered just in time to beat the Adamson Lady Falcons in 5 sets, 25-21, 25-21, 24-26, 24-26, 15-6, in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament on Sunday, February 17, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Just when UST seemed headed to a straight-set win, a gritty Adamson side staged an incredible comeback – even surviving multiple set points – to force a deciding frame.

But the Tigresses made sure it's all UST in the 5th set as they zoomed to an 8-3 start on the way to an opening-game win.

UST rookie Eya Laure topscored with 17 points.

The Tigresses finished off the first two sets strong after capitalizing on the Lady Falcons' errors.

But Adamson denied UST an easy win as the Golden Tigresses collapsed with errors towards the end of the 3rd frame.

Adamson blasted to an 8-4 start in a bid to stay alive and although the Golden Tigresses rallied back with a 10-1 run to lead by 4, 17-13 – and even saved 3 set points – the Lady Falcons proved steadier in the final stretch.

Sisi Rondina powered the Tigresses, but Eli Soyud had back-to-back blocks to close out the 3rd in the Lady Falcons' favor.

Just when the Tigresses again seemed headed for the win in the 4th set, the Lady Falcons staged another rally and a crucial error by Caitlin Viray allowed Joy Dacoron to score 4 straight points to bring it to a deciding set.

The Golden Tigresses built on a 5-0 start in the 5th set as UST regained its footing and sealed the game with a Milena Alessandrini attack. – Rappler.com