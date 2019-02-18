In this week's round-up, FEU and Ateneo get off to stunning starts in UAAP Season 81 men's volleyball

Published 11:18 AM, February 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws pulled off a surprise upset over defending champion National University (NU) Bulldogs with a straight-set win, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17, in the UAAP Season 81 men's volleyball tournament Saturday, February 16, at the Filoil Flying V Arena.

Despite Season 80 Finals MVP Bryan Bagunas emerging as the game's leading scorer with 15 points, the Tamaraws' balanced scoring effort prevailed in the three-set drubbing.

FEU's Richard Solis led the Tamaraws with 9 points off 7 attacks and 2 blocks, followed by Jude Garcia and John Paul Bugaoan tallying 8 markers apiece.

Season 80 finalist Ateneo sent out a statement that even without five-time UAAP MVP Marck Espejo and best setter Ish Polvorosa, the Blue Eagles are still a team to beat with a sweep of De La Salle Spikers, 25-23, 25-22, 25-15.

Tony Koyfman returned this season to lead the offense with 15 points while Chu Njigha and John Rivera scored 11 points apiece in Sunday's game, February 17, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Lawrence Magadia made his debut as the starting setter and flashed 32 excellent sets to lead the game.

The University of the East (UE) Red Warriors bounced back from an error-filled first set to trounce the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons, 20-25, 25-10, 25-22, 25-21.

Clifford Inoferio tallied 14 points, leading the three other double-digit scorers Lloyd Josafat (13), Geric Ortega (10) and Al-john Abalon (10) in the comeback effort.

The Adamson Soaring Falcons prevailed over the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tiger Spikers in a thrilling five-setter, 33-31, 23-25, 16-25, 25-15, 16-14, on Sunday, February 17.

Adamson's Paolo Pablico had a whopping 23-point output while UST's Joshua Umandal tallied 22 points and 20 excellent receptions in a losing effort.

UAAP Football

UST opened the UAAP Season 81 men's football tournament with a dominant 3-1 win over rookie-laden De La Salle on Sunday, February 17, at the FEU-Diliman pitch.

Newcomer John Rey Lagura put the Green Archers ahead in the 14th minute before the Growling Tigers equalized 3 minutes later via a Conrado Dimacali goal.

Juan Villanueva made it a 2-1 UST advantage in the 36th minute before the last year's second placers doubled the lead with a 68th minute strike by Glen Ramos.

In other opening day fixtures, Far Eastern University routed University of the East, 4-1, while Adamson University needed a late penalty to split points with National University, 1-1, to end a 25-match losing streak.

The Red Warriors squandered the chance to open the scoring after Mar Diano missed the penalty, and moments later, Jermi Darapan found the back of the net to gave the Tamaraws the advantage in the 29th minute.

Gio Pabualan scored his first collegiate goal with a 48th minute header, while Nikki Canonigo and Alex Rayos also entered the scoresheet for FEU in the 60th and 66th minute, respectively.

Rookie Champ Marin netted UE's lone goal in the 51st minute.

The Falcons were able to level thanks to a late Jackson Ramos penalty in the 86th minute to cancel out Mike Arbela's 79th minute strike that opened the floodgates in favor of the Bulldogs.

Adamson thus earned a point after a winless campaign last year and its first result since February 19, 2017 where the San Marcelino-based squad took home a 1-0 decision over La Salle. – Rappler.com