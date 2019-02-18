Playing in their eighth straight final series, the National University Bullpups are now just one win away from their first title since 2016

Published 6:03 PM, February 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The loaded National University Bullpups drew first blood against the Ateneo Blue Eaglets with a 70-58 win in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 81 juniors basketball finals at the Arena in San Juan on Monday, February 18.

The Bullpups, playing in their eighth straight finals series, are now just one win away from their first title since 2016 after downing the defending champion Eaglets.

Versatile Batang Gilas big man Carl Tamayo netted 15 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for the double-double finish, while fellow big Kevin Quiambao also churned out a 14-point, 13-board double-double with 3 assists.

Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea paced the NU backcourt with 11 markers apiece in the win.

Although Ateneo led 30-25 by halftime, the Bullpups bit back in the 3rd frame, outscoring the Eaglets 28-15 to march to a 53-45 lead.

Collective efforts helped NU nail a 13-4 run in that span, ending with a Quiambao free throw at the 3:20 mark, 44-38.

With newly-crowned MVP Kai Sotto suddenly locked down by the Quiambao-Tamayo tandem down low, Ateneo resorted to perimeter shooting but never came closer than 5 points, 58-63, after a JC Fetalvero triple with 1:32 left in regulation.

The Eaglets had their chances for one more run, but NU's stellar defense prevailed as Fortea closed them out with two clutch free throws at the 39-second mark for the nine-point lead, 67-58.

Sotto still led the Eaglets with 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Fellow Batang Gilas center Geo Chiu tallied a 12-point, 11-board double-double with 2 swats while Fetalvero added 11 markers off the bench on a 3-of-6 clip from downtown.

"First half, we were maybe rushing into our execution. Maybe the players were very excited but we turned it around in the second half," NU head coach Goldwyn Monteverde said after the game. "We just have to do what we do best. We have to be consistent in what we do."

"Ganoon talaga 'pag team walang composure, usually 'yung takbo ng offense at defense medyo magulo," he continued. "Pero at least maganda 'yung experience this game. Good thing naman kasi second half bumawi sila."

(It's just how it is for a team without composure, usually the pace of the offense and defense gets messed up. But at least we had a great experience this game. It's a good thing because we turned things around in the second half.)

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is slated on Friday, February 22.

The Scores

NU 70 - Tamayo 15, Quiambao 14, Abadiano 11, Fortea 11, Gonzales 9, Felicida 9, Torres 1, Dayrit 0, Alarcon 0, Javillonar 0, Mailim 0.

Ateneo 58 - Sotto 16, Chiu 12, Fetalvero 11, De Ayre 7, Diaz 5, Padrigao 4, Espinosa 2, David 1, Jaymalin 0.

Quarters: 14-11, 25-30, 53-45, 70-58.

