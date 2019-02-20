(UPDATED) The Ateneo Lady Eagles bank on a strong start to turn back the UST Golden Tigresses in 4 sets

Published 4:17 PM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Ateneo Lady Eagles finally got on the win column with a four-set decision over the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses, 25-21, 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday, February 20, at the Filoil Flying V Arena.

Kat Tolentino led the Lady Eagles with 22 points off 16 spikes, 4 blocks and 2 aces to lead Ateneo, which wound up tying UST for identical 1-1 records.

Maddie Madayag, whose efforts were vital in the Ateneo frontline, unloaded 15 points built on 9 spikes and 6 blocks.

“We’re very happy na nakabawi din kami and we showed somewhat how we played,” said Madayag.

“Siguro ayun nga, nakita namin na marami pa kaming pagkukulang inside the court, and that’s what we need to work on. Hopefully, maging consistent kami sa mga maganda naming naipakita.”

(We’re very happy that we were able to bounce back and we somewhat showed how we played. I guess we saw that we still lack things on the court and that’s what we need to work on. Hopefully, we will be consistent with our strengths.)

Sisi Rondina erupted for 20 points and covered 24 excellent digs out of 32 attempts to pace UST while Eya Laure chipped in 12 points.

After the Lady Eagles took the 1st set, Madayag and Tolentino combined for a massive 13-2 run as Ateneo overturned an early deficit for a 25-18 set win to nab a 2-0 lead in the match.

Madayag also notched 4 out of the team's 6 blocks in the 2nd frame alone.

In the 3rd set, the Tigresses bounced back with a dominant 7-0 start that proved crucial in bringing back their confidence. The España-based squad also managed to score 8 aces in the frame to drag the Lady Eagles to another set.

The Lady Eagles halted the Tigresses’ momentum with an 11-3 start to the 4th, but UST closed the gap to two points due to miscommunication among the Lady Eagles.

Although the Tigresses continued to threaten the Lady Eagles late in the set, Ateneo held on to the lead and take home the win. – Rappler.com