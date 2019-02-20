(UPDATED) The UP Lady Maroons grab the solo top spot after opening the UAAP season with back-to-back triumphs

Published 6:46 PM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons continued to prove that their preseason title run was no fluke.

The Lady Maroons overpowered the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws in 4 sets, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, to grab the early lead at 2-0 in the UAAP women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday, February 20, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Although the Lady Maroons got the better of the Lady Tamaraws in a preseason title duel, it was UP's first win over FEU in the UAAP since the second round of Season 76.

Tots Carlos paced the Lady Maroons with 15 points off 12 spikes and 3 aces while Justine Dorog chipped in 12 markers.

“The game was so hard. But we fought until the last minute,” said UP head coach Godfrey Okumu.

“FEU is a good team. They keep on changing tactics, so you go with this plan, you find in between the game that they will change it.”

Standout rookie Lycha Ebon continued to lead the Lady Tamaraws as she topped the game’s scoring with 16 points off 13 spikes, 2 blocks and 1 ace.

FEU fell into a three-way tie at 1-1 with Ateneo and University of Santo Tomas.

After the preseason champs took the opening set, the Lady Tamaraws evened out the match in the 2nd set as they built on their dominant 18-9 lead.

FEU got off to a good start in the 3rd frame, but the Lady Maroons rallied back behind Isa Molde, who tied the score at 12-all.

After much back-and-forth action, UP escaped the 17-all deadlock by scoring 4 straight points to eventually nab the 2-1 lead in the match.

The Lady Maroons took control of the last set as they raced to match point with 4 straight points.

But the Lady Tamaraws answered back with a 4-0 run before Molde sealed the win for the Lady Maroons with a check ball.. – Rappler.com