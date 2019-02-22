The NU Bullpups dethrone the Ateneo Blue Eaglets after completing a sweep of the UAAP juniors basketball championship series

Published 5:44 PM, February 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time since 2016, the National University Bullpups ruled UAAP juniors basketball after a hard-fought 64-53 win against the Ateneo Blue Eaglets in Game 2 of the best-of-three title series at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Friday, February 22.

Terrence Fortea made up for a cold-shooting start and finished with a team-high 15 points on a 3-of-19 (16%) clip, all makes coming from downtown, as the Bullpups dethroned the Blue Eaglets.

Carl Tamayo chipped in a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double while Cyril Gonzales tallied 10 markers and 10 boards to help the Bullpups complete a series sweep of the Season 81 Finals.

Season MVP Kai Sotto finished with a massive 26-point, 25-rebound double-double with 4 blocks in the losing effort.

No other Eaglet breached double-digits in scoring, with Geo Chiu and Forthsky Padrigao each adding 8 markers.

NU pulled off the gritty win even if the Bullpups suffered a huge blow as star guard Gerry Abadiano got tagged with his second unsportsmanlike foul, causing his ejection with 3 ticks to go in the 3rd quarter.

The Batang Gilas standout finished the game early with 8 points and 9 rebounds in 16 minutes of action.

It was a gritty, physical battle through 3 quarters, with NU holding on to a one-point lead, 46-45, heading to the 4th quarter.

Still, the title-hungry Bullpups maintained their hold of the slim advantage, pushing on to a three-point lead, 54-51, after a Reynald Torres layup at the 3:38 mark.

Despite missing his first 9 shots, Fortea kept gunning, draining two clutch free throws, 56-51.

To make matters worse for Ateneo, lead guard Forthsky Padrigao again hurt his left knee in a rebound battle as Fortea ran the other way for the killer three, 59-51, with 2:31 left in regulation.

Versatile big man Tamayo then split his free throws with 41 seconds left to make it a three-possession game, 60-53. Ernest Felicida then sealed the deal with two more charities, 62-53, with 27 seconds left in the game.

The Bullpups, who took Game 1 with a 70-58 win, also gave head coach Goldwyn Monteverde his first league title. – Rappler.com