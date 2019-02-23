The Falcons roll to their second straight win while the defending champion Bulldogs bounce back against the Warriors

Published 2:57 PM, February 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Falcons finished off the De La Salle Spikers in 4 sets, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17, to nab a share of the UAAP Season 81 men's volleyball tournament lead on Saturday, February 23, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Adamson improved to 2-0 while La Salle remained winless in two games.

Paolo Pablico (18), George Labang (17) and Mark Alvarez (16) combined for 51 points while Carlo Jimenez made 39 excellent sets and 7 digs to overpower the La Salle Spikers.

La Salle captain Chris Dumago emerged as the lone double-digit scorer as he led the team with 18 points in the losing effort.

Earlier, the National University (NU) Bulldogs bounced back from an upset opening-game loss to trounce the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors in straight sets, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18.

Bryan Bagunas, the Season 80 Finals MVP, erupted for 24 points to power NU to its first win of the season.

Cliford Inoferio tallied 8 points for the Red Warriors, who were limited to only 31 points from scoring skills.

Both teams wound up with identical 1-1 records. – Rappler.com