(UPDATED) Despite losing setter Joyme Cagande to injury, a 10-woman NU squad still earns its first win over UE in straight sets

Published 3:55 PM, February 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Even if they missed the playmaking of rookie standout Joyme Cagande, the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs managed to work things in their favor.

The rookie-laden Lady Bulldogs overpowered the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in straight sets, 25-19, 25-23, 25-19, in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday, February 23, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Rookie Ivy Lacsina topscored for 18 points off 14 attacks, 3 blocks, 1 ace as the Lady Bulldogs picked up their first win in two games.

Cagande is likely out for the season due to a high-grade ACL tear.

Joni Chavez debuted as a setter in place of the injured Cagande and made 14 excellent sets.

“Masaya kami – masaya na hindi ko maexpress – na alam ng lahat yung struggles ng team. Sobra-sobrang [challenging], yung mga nangyayari sa amin,” said NU head coach Norman Miguel.

(We’re happy that I couldn’t express my happiness because everyone knows our struggles in the team. Those things that happened to us were so challenging.)

Judith Abil led UE with 10 points while Kath Arado made 14 excellent digs and 9 excellent receptions.

NU built on a strong start as they made a crucial 9-1 run that secured them the opening frame.

In the 2nd set, the Lady Warriors put up a fight and evened the score, 11-all, but Lacsina led the Lady Bulldogs' breakaway before Roselyn Doria's block on Judith Abil gave them the 2-0 lead.

NU led all the way in the 3rd set but when the Lady Bulldogs reached match point, UE derailed them with a four-point rally.

Doria ended UE’s hopes by connecting for a kill to seal the season’s first straight-set win.

The Lady Warriors remained winless in two outings. – Rappler.com