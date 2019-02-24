The Tamaraws survive the Blue Eagles' tough challenge for a 3-0 start, while the Tigers roll to a second win versus the Maroons

February 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws rolled to their third straight triumph to remain as the lone undefeated team in the UAAP Season 81 men's volleyball tournament.

The Tamaraws conceded the opening set and overcame another tough challenge in the 4th to hack out a five-set victory over the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 20-25, 16-14, on Sunday, February 24, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Jude Garcia topscored for the Tamaraws with 23 points, while Redi Paler added 19 points to help secure the win.

Jeremiah Barrica and John Bugaloan also impressed for the winning team as both players scored 12 points apiece.

Ron Medalla and Chumason Njigha – who notched a career-high 19 points – combined for 38 points but it wasn't enough for the Blue Eagles to avert a second straight loss.

Earlier, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tiger Spikers earned their second victory after outplaying the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons in 4 sets, 26-24, 25-27, 25-23, 25-13.

Tiger Spikers team captain Manuel Medina led all scorers with 19 points, while Jayvee Sumagaysay and Joshua Umandal had 16 points each to complement their captain’s scoring exploits.

John Millette and Jerry San Pedro paced the Fighting Maroons with 17 and 13 points, respectively.

UP’s latest defeat pushed them at the bottom of the team standings at 0-3. – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com