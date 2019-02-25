UAAP tennis powerhouses NU, UE quash foes
MANILA, Philippines – UAAP tennis powerhouses National University and University of the East demolished their foes over the weekend to solidify their 1-2 position in the Season 81 men's lawn tennis tournament.
Former champion NU blanked Adamson University, 5-0, before pulling off a 3-2 squeaker over the Ateneo de Manila University to hike its record to 4-0 at the Colegio San Agustin courts in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan.
Two-time defending champions UE, meanwhile, edged the University of the Philippines, 3-2, and overpowered Adamson, 5-0, to improve to 3-0.
The University of Santo Tomas bested Ateneo, 3-2, to remain at 3rd place with a 2-1 slate, while UP trounced De La Salle University, 4-1, to even its record at 2-2 for 4th place.
In women's action, Ateneo and La Salle figured in a tie at 1st place with identical 2-1 cards.
Ateneo hacked out a 3-2 win over reigning titlist UST while La Salle toppled Ateneo and NU with similar 3-2 decisions for a weekend sweep.
Tied at 3rd place with identical 1-1 records are UST and UP.
Clutch Benecio keeps UST unbeaten in UAAP football
Dexter Benecio scored deep in stoppage time as UST rallied from a two-goal deficit to salvage a 2-2 draw with NU on Sunday, February 24, in the UAAP Season 81 men's football tournament at the FEU-Diliman pitch.
Benecio found the back of the net off a goal scramble to help the table-topping UST remain unbeaten with 5 points.
UST claimed its second consecutive draw after a season-opening victory over La Salle.
Conrado Dimacali broke the ice for UST in the 27th minute, right after Marcel Ouano gave NU a 2-0 lead after scoring in the 15th and 19th minutes.
In other matches, Mohammad Almohjili struck in the 50th minute as La Salle earned its first 3 points of the season with a 1-0 win over Adamson, while Far Eastern University and Ateneo battled to a 1-1 stalemate.
Poi Saldivar opened the scoring for FEU in the 44th minute before Julian Roxas found the equalizer for Ateneo in the 85th minute.
FEU now has 4 points while Ateneo settled for a point. – Rappler.com