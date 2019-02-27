The Lady Spikers survive a mid-game scare versus the Lady Bulldogs to stay unbeaten in the UAAP women's volleyball tournament

Published 4:12 PM, February 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Lady Spikers got an unexpected challenge from the young National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs, but the defending champions survived to grab the early solo lead in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament.

La Salle defeated NU in 4 sets, 25-10, 20-25, 27-25, 25-22, to stay on top of the standings at 3-0 on Wednesday, February 24, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Merciless in the opening set, the Lady Spikers whipped the rookie-laden squad Lady Bulldogs as they unleashed a 9-0 run for a 25-10 start.

But NU surprisingly packed a punch in the following frame, building from a strong 6-2 start. Even if the Lady Bulldogs tallied 11 errors, they scored 15 attacks to even the match.

Although La Salle had an early lead in the 3rd, 8-2, the defending champion's frontline defese failed to deny NU attackers Princess Robles and Ivy Lacsina, who tied the set at 16-all.

The Lady Bulldogs had the chance to take the frame, but their errors gifted La Salle the extended-set win for a 2-1 match advantage.

By the 4th set, NU continued to threaten but La Salle managed to keep hold of the lead. May Luna and Desiree Cheng lifted the Lady Spikers down the stretch to seal the hard-fought win

The Lady Bulldogs fell to 1-2. – Rappler.com