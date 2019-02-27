Defending champion NU posts back-to-back wins as Adamson stays unbeaten in 3 games

Published 3:08 PM, February 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines - The NU Bulldogs made it two consecutive wins in the UAAP Season 81 men’s volleyball tournament after defeating the DLSU Green Spikers on Wednesday, February 27, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The defending champions dropped the first set, but snatched the next 3 from the Taft-based squad en route to a four-set triumph, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18.

Bryan Bagunas scored a game-high 27 points, including 3 aces, and Ave Joshua Retamar also had a brilliant game as he served up 31 excellent sets for the Bulldogs, who improved to a 2-1 slate.

Geraint Bacon (16) and La Salle team captain Chris Dumago (12) combined for 28 points, but it was not enough to prevent a brutal third straight loss in 10 days.

In the second game, the Adamson Soaring Falcons remained unbeaten in 3 games as they triumphed over the UE Red Warriors, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23.

Adamson team captain Paolo Pablico led the charge as he notched 15 points while Leo Miranda added 11 points.

Lloyd Josafat topscored for UE with 9 spikes and 4 blocks for 13 points. – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com