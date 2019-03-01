The UAAP men's basketball protagonists vie to put up a fight again in 3x3 action this weekend

Published 9:43 PM, March 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines has pulled all the stops with FIBA 3x3 veterans Ricci Rivero and Juan Gomez de Liaño leading the Maroons' campaign in the UAAP Season 81 3x3 basketball tournament starting Saturday, March 2, at the Ayala Malls Feliz in Pasig.

Ateneo, which ruled men's basketball after downing UP in the title series, also vies to put up a fight with a solid roster featuring Thirdy Ravena, Matt Nieto, Matthew Daves, and Angelo Kouame.

Rounding out the Maroons' roster are Javi Gomez de Liaño and Will Gozum.

Far Eastern University, though, aims to defend its crown with Wendel Comboy and Kenneth Tuffin coming back to join forces with Alec Stockton and Clifford Jopia.

National University also puts its women's crown at stake with FIBA 3x3 campaigner Jack Danielle Aninam, Ria Nabalan, Monique del Carmen and Congolese Rhena Itesi spearheading their bid.

Men's action tips off at 11:50 am, while hostilities in the distaff side will start at 11:30 am.

The tournament features a single-round elimination, with the top 4 teams advancing to Sunday's knockout semifinal. The Finals, which is also a one-game affair, will be played later in the day.

University of Santo Tomas, which did not parade a men's team last season, will debut with Renzo Subido, Soulemane Chabi Yo, Dave Ando and Rhenz Abando.

Adamson University's Jerrick Ahanmisi, Simon Camacho, Jerom Lastimosa and Keith Zaldivar, De La Salle's Jordan Bartlett, Mark Dyke, Christian Manaytay and Encho Serrano, and NU's Daniel Chatman, JV Gallego, Michael Malonzo and Karl Penano complete the seven-team field.

University of the East, last year's runner-up, is not fielding a men's team in the two-day competition. – Rappler.com