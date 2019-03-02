La Salle looks to stay unbeaten versus preseason favorite UP, while FEU and UST enter into another ferocious match

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle puts preseason favorite University of the Philippines (UP) to the test as University of Santo Tomas (UST) and Far Eastern University (FEU) rekindle their rivalry.

After UP absorbed its first loss to UST, reigning champion La Salle wound up as the lone undefeated team early in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament.

But with UP setter Ayel Estrañero – who dishes out 5.23 excellent sets per frame – poised to return after missing out their last game, the veteran might just be the key in the Lady Maroons' bounce-back bid.

Just like the tournament's leading setter Michelle Cobb of La Salle – who makes 7.91 excellent sets per frame – Estrañero can rely on several spikers like Isa Molde, Tots Carlos and Justine Dorog.

Although La Salle's consistency in both the offensive and defensive end remains a notch higher than that of the Lady Maroons, UP looks to rely on team effort and take advantage of the breaks of the game.

UP clashes with a La Salle side going for a 4-0 record on Saturday, March 2, 4 pm, at the Araneta Coliseum.

At 2 pm, the UST Golden Tigresses look to get even with the FEU Lady Tamaraws after getting swept by their fierce rivals last season.

Now, it's the Tigresses who hold momentum as they stunned UP for their second win, while the Lady Tamaraws dropped back-to-back games.

UST has strengthened its offense with Milena Alessandrini and Eya Laure delivering alongside Sisi Rondina, while the Morayta-based squad has turned to rookie Lycha Ebon – who ranks 12th in scoring – for its main sources of firepower.

The Golden Tigresses also have an advantage in floor defense with a 34.92% efficiency in reception compared to FEU's 22.84%.

Before the recent Ateneo-La Salle rivalry, UST and FEU were the teams to beat in the league and boasted several national team players like MJ Balse, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, and Rachel Anne Daquis.

However, only FEU managed to end a nine-year Finals drought after facing La Salle for the title last season, while UST wound up at 7th place. – Rappler.com