The Bulldogs and Falcons wind up sharing second place in the UAAP Season 81 men's volleyball tournament

Published 2:41 PM, March 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Defending champion National University (NU) brought back its A-game as the Bulldogs swept the previously unbeaten Adamson Falcons in the UAAP Season 81 men's volleyball tournament.

The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to 3 games as the Sampaloc-based squad easily sealed the deal against the Falcons, 25-22, 25-18, 25-16, on Sunday, March 3, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The win puts the Bulldogs nearer the driver seat as they forged a tie for second with the Falcons at 3-1, behind the unbeaten Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws' 4-0 slate.

Bryan Bagunas was an offensive threat as the NU spiker tallied a game-high 24 points.

On the other side, George Labang was the only Falcon who scored double-digits with 11 markers.

Earlier, the Ateneo Blue Eagles dominated the University of the East (UE) Red Warrios in straight sets, 25-22, 25-19, 25-11.

Tony Kofyman torched the Red Warriors with 13 points while getting solid support from Chumason Njigha and Ron Medalla who posted 9 points each. – Wilmyn Migguel See/Rappler.com