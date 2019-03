The Ateneo Lady Eagles ride on a three-game winning streak after making quick work of the UE Lady Warriors

Published 3:45 PM, March 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Lady Eagles cruised past the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in straight sets, 25-15, 25-21, 25-16, in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament on Sunday, March 3, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The victory propelled Ateneo to a share of the top spot with University of the Philippines and De La Salle University with identical 3-1 records.

The Lady Eagles built on a strong 6-1 start and closed out the opening frame with a 10-point lead, 25-15.

The Lady Warriors, though, showed some life in the 2nd set and trimmed the deficit, 20-22. But Ateneo managed to regroup and Kat Tolentino capped off a 3-1 run to seal the set win and move within a frame of a third straight win.

Although the Lady Warriors nabbed their first lead early in the 3rd set, the Lady Eagles kept within distance and later broke an 11-11 deadlock before pulling away for good.

The Lady Warriors slipped to 1-3. – Rappler.com