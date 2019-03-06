FEU remains perfect, while UST notches its third win in UAAP Season 81 men's volleyball action

Published 1:05 PM, March 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines - The Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws kept their Season 81 record unblemished as they romped to their fifth consecutive victory in UAAP men's volleyball on Wednesday, March 6, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

FEU dispatched the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors in straight sets, 25-10, 25-21, 25-18, with Redi Paler recording a game-high 12 points for the league-leading Tamaraws.

John Bugaoan emerged as the other double-digit scorer for the Tamaraws with 11, while team captain Jeremiah Barrica chipped in 9 points.

Nobody scored in double digits for the Red Warriors, but Al-jhon Abalon led the charge with 8 points.

In the second game, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Spikers swept De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Spikers in straight sets, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17.

UST posted its largest lead of the match at 24-13 in the last set, but the Green Spikers unleashed a furious rally that kept the Golden Spikers on their toes. They eventually held on to wrap up the game with a Joshua Umandal winner.

He posted a game-high 18 points, which included 2 blocks and 3 service aces. Golden Spikers team captain Manuel Medina added 9 points to secure their third win in 5 games.

The Green Spikers, meanwhile, were led by Billie Anima with 9 points, while Kieffer Reyes, Geraint Bacon, team captain Chris Dumago, and John Delos Reyes combined for 21 points.

Both UE and La Salle wound up tied at the bottom half of the standings with 1-4 records. – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com