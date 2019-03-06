The FEU Lady Tamaraws survive a gritty UE side whose challenge falls short in the five-set thriller

Published 4:29 PM, March 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws outlasted the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in a five-set thriller, 25-15, 24-26, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9, in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday, March 6, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The win propelled the Lady Tamaraws to the upper half of the standings at 3-2 while the Lady Warriors fell to 1-4.

Just when FEU had a comfortable lead, the Lady Tamaraws’ errors sparked a UE comeback as the Lady Warriors staged a 9-0 closeout to steal the 4th set, 25-20, and extend the match to a decider.

Banking on the momentum, the Lady Warriors pulled away at 7-4 in the 5th set. The Lady Tamaraws, though, flashed their resilience to overturn the deficit, 15-9, and take the match.

After dominating the Lady Warriors in the opening frame, UE stayed within reach of FEU that resulted to an extended set-win thanks to Me-an Mendrez's attack and Laizah Bendong's drop shot.

As the neck-and-neck battled continued, UE nabbed the lead midway through the frame but failed to sustain the lead as Lycha Ebon lifted the Lady Tamaraws to a 4-0 closeout for the 2-1 match advantage.

The Lady Tamaraws were determined to finish the game as they got off to a 5-1 start in the 4th set and banked on that early lead to stay on top of UE, 17-16, before the Lady Warriors staged a blistering run to forge a decider. – Rappler.com