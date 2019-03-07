Jarvey Gayoso hits a brace to lead the Blue Eagles' shut out of UST

Published 11:44 PM, March 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles bounced back from a sluggish start to Season 81 with a whopping 5-0 breakthrough victory over the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers in UAAP men's football on Thursday, March 7, at the FEU Diliman Football Field in Quezon City.

Jarvey Gayoso netted a brace while Julian Roxas, Rupert Bana, and rookie Luca Alleje got into the scoresheet in the Blue Eagles’ most convincing display of the season so far.

"Everybody is so positive. Everybody wanted to win," said Gayoso.

The win propped up the Blue Eagles points to 4 after opening the season with a draw with Far Eastern University (FEU) and losses to University of the East (UE) and the University of the Philippines (UP).

The first half remained relatively even, with both sides looking to attack the flanks from the get-go.

The Blue Eagles had a golden chance in the 23rd minute as Bana played Gayoso through on goal. However, the Season 80 MVP’s run was a tad bit too early as he was flagged offside in the process.

Eventually, a 45th minute hand-ball from UST defender Juan Villanueva sent Gayoso to the penalty spot, to which the striker effortlessly found the top corner for the Blue and White’s fist goal of the game.

Gayoso would strike gold again in the 50th minute, as a he brilliantly curved the ball past UST keeper Zaldy Abraham on a free kick to give the Blue Eagles their second goal of the game.

Nine minutes later, Ateneo team captain Roxas added to the margin as he waltzed into the box unmarked to meet Andoni Maniquis’ cross for the Blue Eagles’ third of the game.

Bana then scored his second goal of the season in the 69th minute, as the forward capitalized on a loose header to slot the ball into the top right corner for the Blue Eagles’ fourth of the match.

Alleje rounded out the scoring as a miscommunication error in the UST backline enabled the forward to slot in the ball into an open net for Ateneo's fifth and final goal of the day.

FEU moved up to solo second with 8 points following a 2-1 victory over National University.

Gibo Mendoza scored on a rebound from Poi Saldivar's deflected shot to open the Tamaraws' account in the 20th minute.

Saldivar doubled FEU's lead in the 34th minute, as goalkeeper Christian Betanio could not secure the ball that paved the way for the goal.

Making up from an early missed opportunity, Ivan Ouano pulled one back for the Bulldogs in the 88th minute.

In the women's side at Circulo Verde pitch Wednesday, Alisha Del Campo, Rocelle Mendaño and Kyra Dimaandal entered the scoresheet as titleholder La Salle downed Ateneo, 3-0, for a winning start.

Roselle Lecera's early goal was enough for FEU to beat UST, 1-0, for a maximum of 6 points. – Jason Santos/Rappler.com