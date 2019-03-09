After absorbing rare back-to-back losses, La Salle vows to rebound against UE as UST and NU rally for their injured players

Published 11:36 AM, March 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle and University of the East (UE) collide to stop their skid while University of Santo Tomas (UST) and National University (NU) go head-to-head amid their shorthanded lineups in the UAAP women's volleyball tournament.

Reigning champion La Salle finds itself in an unusual position as it absorbed back-to-back losses to the University of the Philippines (UP) and UST, which pulled off a stunning sweep.

While the Lady Spikers vow to go all out to end their skid, the UE Lady Warriors look to capitalize on the powerhouse squad's shattered armor.

Although the Lady Warriors only have a win to show, they recently put up a gallant fight and dragged last season's finalist Far Eastern University to a five-setter.

UE standout Me-an Mendrez poured in 21 points against FEU, a good sign that she's on track to full recovery from a shoulder injury. Her return was a big boost to the Lady Warriors’ offense as she backed up Judith Abil, who's now the tournament's third-best scorer.

As La Salle coach Ramil de Jesus’ crew tries to figure out what went wrong, the Lady Spikers need to limit their unforced errors after tallying a whopping 23 against UST.

La Salle – which fell to a share of 3rd place at 3-2 behind co-leaders Ateneo and UP (3-1) – tangles with UE on Saturday, March 9, 2 pm, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

In the following game at 4 pm, UST looks to build from their big win over La Salle when it battles a young NU team.

The Golden Tigresses – who got all fired up despite losing Milena Alessandrini to injury – vow to fight harder for the Fil-Italian spiker and enter the court again with a team battle cry “For Milena.” (READ: Minus Milena, UST still 'war-ready')

UST stars Sisi Rondina and Eya Laure have been working doubly hard and shot up to the top of the list of the tournament's best scorers with their latest outburst as they combined for 34 points against La Salle.

Similarly, the NU Lady Bulldogs are determined to make up for the loss of injured setter Joyme Cagande.

Joni Chavez – who averages 3.93 excellent sets per frame – has taken on the role left by the UAAP juniors three-time best setter.

Although both shorthanded, UST remains favored over the young and inexperienced Lady Bulldogs. – Rappler.com