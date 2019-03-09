NU cruises past UST to hike its record to 4-1, while La Salle clinches a second win after outlasting UE in 5 sets

Published 1:12 PM, March 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – National University (NU) cruised past University of Santo Tomas (UST) in straight sets while La Salle had to go through the distance to turn back University of the East (UE) in UAAP men’s volleyball action on Saturday, March 9, at the FilOil Flying V Centre.

The NU Bulldogs swept the UST Growling Tigers, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21, to pick up their fourth victory in 5 games.

Bryan Bagunas led the Bulldogs’ scoring charge with 14 points while Angelo Almedras added 12 points.

Joshua Umandal had 13 points to pace the Tigers, who fell to 3-3.

The La Salle Green Spikers, meanwhile, survived a five-set thriller against the UE Red Warriors, 25-14, 25-10, 23-25, 22-25, 15-13, to improve to 2-4.

La Salle team captain Chris Dumago delivered the goods as he notched a game-high 17 points while Billie Anima also scored 16.

Clifford Inoferio and Geric Ortega led the Red and White squad with 16 and 12 points, respectively.

UE dropped to 1-5. – Wilmyn Migguel See/Rappler.com