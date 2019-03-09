After stunning La Salle, the UST Tigresses drub the NU Lady Bulldogs to grab a share of 3rd place in the UAAP women's volleyball tournament

Published 6:06 PM, March 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After conquering defending champion La Salle, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses sustained their hot run in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament.

UST defeated a young but gritty National University (NU) squad in 4 sets, 26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17, to grab a share of 3rd place on Saturday, March 9, at the Filoil Flying V Arena.

Rookie sensation Eya Laure unleashed all but one of her 20 points off attacks to power the Tigresses, who improved their record to 4-2 to tie La Salle.

UST got off to a strong 8-2 start, but the Lady Bulldogs managed to rally back to tie the game at 11-all.

NU finally broke the deadlock with a 4-1 run to race to set point, and just when the Lady Bulldogs looked poised to grab the set, UST rallied and extended the set that saw Sisi Rondina and Kecelyn Galdones win the opening frame.

The Tigresses took control of the 2nd set as NU struggled to get a hold of the lead after they tied the score at 10-all.

NU led as much as 7 points, 19-12, but the Tigresses sparked a rally and got ahead thanks to Galdones’ block, 22-21.

But the gutsy Lady Bulldogs took the lead again and stole the set from UST as Princess Robles closed it out with 3 set points.

The Tigresses, though, quickly regained control by the 4th set. After the game knotted at 6-all, UST pounced on NU and pulled away with a double-digit lead to seal the win.

The Lady Bulldogs fell to 1-4. – Rappler.com