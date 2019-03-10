The Ateneo Lady Eagles and UP Lady Maroons dispute the top spot in the Battle of Katipunan

MANILA, Philippines – Another blockbuster Battle of Katipunan is underway as the tournament's leading teams Ateneo Lady Eagles and University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons clash for solo first place, while Adamson and Far Eastern University vie to sustain their momentum in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament.

After stunning reigning champion La Salle in a classic five-setter, the Lady Maroons stand favored to follow up on the huge confidence-booster.

With the Lady Maroons playing their best game yet, Ayel Estrañero – who ranks 3rd in setting – dished out 38 excellent sets that opened up spikers Tots Carlos and Isa Molde, who combined for 39 points to fuel the UP offense against La Salle.

Rookie libero Remelyn Altomea has also started to find her groove as she covered the floor with 22 excellent digs and 20 excellent receptions.

The Lady Eagles, though, are expected to put up a solid fight despite their heavily criticized floor defense.

Kat Tolentino remains as the tournament's best spiker with a 36.99% success rate per attempt.

Ateneo also remains lethal at the net as Maddie Madayag – who ranks 3rd in blocking – has been consistent while captain Bea de Leon has also started to find her rhythm as she provided all the intangibles and converted offensively against University of the East.

With the top spot at stake, expect Ateneo and UP – both tied at 3-1 – to go all out on Sunday, March 10, 4 pm at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

At 2 pm, Adamson head coach Onyok Getigan aims to work his magic again versus a streaking FEU Lady Tamaraws.

Last Sunday, March 3, the Lady Falcons nabbed their breakthrough win in straight sets over National University as they also rallied for their former head coach Air Padda.

Adamson's Bernadette Flora has been consistently delivering on offense, while Eli Soyud also played her best game yet against the Lady Bulldogs and climbed to No.1 in the blocking department.

FEU veteran Celine Domingo, meanwhile, has also been delivering for the Lady Tamaraws and rookie Lycha Ebon has been a vital presence on court. – Rappler.com