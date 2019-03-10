Unbeaten FEU dispatches Adamson in straight sets, while Ateneo keeps UP winless in 5 games

Published 1:27 PM, March 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws went one step closer to achieving a first-round sweep this season as they triumphed over the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the UAAP men’s volleyball tournament on Sunday, March 10, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

It only took 3 sets for the Tamaraws to get the victory, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23, and put their record to 6 wins in as many games. The Soaring Falcons, meanwhile, crashed to a 3-2 slate after absorbing back-to-back loses.

Team captain Richard Solis and Jude Garcia combined for 24 points to lead the Tamaraws to another quick win.

Adamson’s team captain also recorded a team-high as Paolo Pablico notched 12 points, 4 coming off aces. George Labang chipped in 11 points.

In the second game, the Ateneo Blue Eagles posted a 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-13 victory over the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons.

The Season 80 runners-up improved their current record to 3 wins and two loses as they prevented the Fighting Maroons from grabbing their first win.

Gian Glorioso powered the Blue Eagles with 20 points, 6 coming from blocks. Chumason Njigha, Anthony Koyfman, and Ishmael Rivera also scored in double-digits as they combined for 33 points.

The last-placed Fighting Maroons were paced by Jerry San Pedro, the team's lone double-digit scorer with 14 points. – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com