(UPDATED) The FEU Lady Tamaraws pick up their fourth win to gain a share of 3rd place with defending champion La Salle and UST

Published 4:15 PM, March 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Last season's finalist Far Eastern University (FEU) stayed true to its billing as the Lady Tamaraws rolled to their third straight win – and fourth overall – in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament.

FEU disposed of the gutsy Adamson Lady Falcons in 5 sets, 25-18, 17-25, 25-14, 22-25, 15-8, on Sunday, March 10, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Lady Tamaraws grabbed a share of 3rd place with defending champion La Salle and University of Santo Tomas at 4-2. Adamson, meanwhile, fell to a 1-4 record.

Heather Guino-o had a great end-to-end game as she nailed a career-high 20 points off 17 attacks and 3 aces while making 13 excellent digs and 10 excellent receptions.

Despite FEU’s win, Guino-o did admit that the Lady Tamaraws still have a tendency to get affected by the crowd and it’s something they need to overcome.

“Siguro po kasi yun nga ang sinasabi ni coach na once na nag-ingay ang crowd, nagpapadala kami agad. Hindi namin puwede kalabanin ang sarili namin, ang kalaban, at ang crowd. Unahin muna namin ang sarili namin,” said the outside hitter.

(I guess as coach said, we get carried away when the crowd cheers louder. We shouldn’t deal with ourselves, our opponent, and the crowd. We should just focus on ourselves.)

Eli Soyud led Adamson with 14 points while Joy Dacoron had 13 points.

After controlling the opening frame, the Morayta-based squad was at the mercy of Adamson's strong 6-2 start. The Lady Falcons eventually pulled away to even the match at 1-1.

The Lady Tamaraws bounced back with a dominant 3rd set as Guino-o lifted the team to a 10-point lead, 22-12 that got them a set away from taking the match.

FEU, though, failed to sustain the momentum as Adamson overcame an early deficit thanks to Soyud’s efforts.

Although the Lady Tamaraws managed to get within one point, 22-23, the Lady Falcons closed it out with a check ball from Soyud and an attack error from Lycha Ebon.

But it was all Lady Tamaraws in the deciding set as they zoomed to an 8-3 advantage on the way to victory. – Rappler.com