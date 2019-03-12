'Season 81 3x3 did not lack in star power. The UAAP is definitely looking at making 3x3 a regular event,' says the league's executive director Rebo Saguisag

Published 6:32 PM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After a star-studded UAAP Season 81 3x3 basketball showdown, the collegiate league plans to make the competition a regular event next season.

"From the players, the media coverage, and most importantly the fans, Season 81 3x3 did not lack in star power. The UAAP is definitely looking at making 3x3 a regular event. For now, allow us to thank everyone for giving us a great time! See you in Season 82," said UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag.

Ateneo de Manila University and National University ruled the men's and women's divisions of the 3x3 tournament, held last March 2 and 3 at the Ayala Malls Feliz in Pasig City.

Tournament commissioner Xavier Nunag thanked the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for providing assistance such as international standard courts and game officials.

SBP President Al Panlilio commended the UAAP for helping the basketball federation promote the sport.

"We are very pleased that the UAAP 3x3 with their 3x3 commissioner Xavier Nunag and SBP 3x3 program head Ronnie Magsanoc were able to establish a strong link and partnership that benefited our country in our goal to generate as many points as possible," said Panlilio.

The SBP has been actively involved in 3x3 tournaments nationwide in the hopes that Philippines can collect enough points to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where the 3-a-side game will debut.

"Remember that 3x3 is now an Olympic sport and that's why I am calling on all independent 3x3 event organizers to align with coach Ronnie so that they can be guided accordingly on the correct formula in running their respective tournaments," Panlilio said.

Magsanoc echoed the same sentiments, adding that he hopes their partnership with the UAAP will continue as it has been one of the sources of future 3x3 players in the national team.

"Players like Ricci Rivero, Juan Gomez de Liaño, Thirdy Ravena, Jack Animam of women’s basketball have represented the country playing for the national team. Looking forward to having the discipline as a part of the regular sports competition for Season 82," said Magsanoc. – Rappler.com