A motivated UP side vies to get back on track versus NU while Ateneo looks to solidify its hold of 1st place over Adamson

Published 12:21 PM, March 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons test their will to win over the young National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs while the Ateneo Lady Eagles look to ride on their strong momentum in UAAP women's volleyball action on Wednesday, March 13.

After gettting swept by Ateneo last Sunday, UP head coach Godfrey Okumu sent out a warning: "I believe coming next game we'll go all out."

The Lady Maroons hardly looked like the team that was billed as "preseason favorite" as captain Tots Carlos emerged as the lone double digit scorer with 10 points.

However, there were upsides to it as middle blocker Aeishalaine Gannaban stepped up with 7 points as veteran Isa Molde had an off-day.

Despite surrending to Ateneo in straight sets, Ayel Estrañero continued to impress with her playmaking as she dished out 27 excellent sets that put her on top of the best setter category (6.33 excellent sets per frame).

Although the Lady Bulldogs still ranked at the bottom of the standings due to their young lineup, they have been testing some teams by playing to their strengths.

Each NU starter has been delivering in their respective roles, but it was libero Jennifer Nierva of the UAAP girls four-peat champion NU team who has been living up to the rookie hype.

Nierva now ranks 3rd in receiving behind veterans Kath Arado and Tonnie Rose Ponce with a 45.06% efficiency while making 4.67 excellent digs per frame.

UP and NU clash at 4 pm at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

At 2 pm, the blue birds of UAAP battle it out for the first time this season.

While the Lady Eagles hold the advantage of being the top team in the league at 4-1, the Onyok Getigan-mentored Lady Falcons have been a big threat to the top teams they've faced.

After unexpectedly sweeping NU for their first win, the Lady Falcons bowed to the FEU Lady Tamaraws but dragged last season's runners-up to 5 sets.

Adamson captain Eli Soyud has become an all-around player while veteran Joy Dacoron has also been a threat.

Ateneo's Maddie Madayag, meanwhile, has been more dominant at the net than ever as she emerged as the top blocker early in the tournament, making 0.95 blocks per set while Kat Tolentino has been delivering from end-to-end. – Rappler.com