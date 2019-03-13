Defending champion NU makes quick work of UP as Ateneo also trips Adamson in straight sets

Published 1:04 PM, March 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – National University and Ateneo pull off straight-set wins against separate opponents to stay within striking distance of unbeaten leader Far Eastern University in the UAAP Season 81 men’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday, March 13 at the FilOil Flying V Centre.

The defending champion NU Bulldogs dominated the listless University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15, to stretch their winning streak to 5 games.

Bryan Bagunas, the reigning Finals MVP, tallied a game-high 17 points, 14 coming from attacks, to lead the Bulldogs, while team captain Francis Saura and Angelo Almendras contributed 12 and 11 markers, respectively.

The Bulldogs strengthened their hold of No. 2 with a 5-1 slate, behind the still spotless FEU Tamaraws.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles also quickly dispatched the Adamson Falcons, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21, to grab solo 3rd place at 4-2.

Ateneo stalwarts Tony Koyfman (14), Ron Medalla (11) and Gian Glorioso (10) combined for 35 points, while Lawrence Magadia tallied 32 excellent sets for the Season 80 finalists.

The Falcons wound up tied with the University of Santo Tomas at the 4th spot with 3-3 slates, while UP remained winless in 6 outings.

Paolo Pablico led the Falcons with 11 markers, while Leo Miranda listed 10 points.

John Mark Millette and Jerry San Pedro paced UP with 12 points each. – Leigh Nald Cabildo/Rappler.com